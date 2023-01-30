ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Fire destroys barn in town of Florence

TOWN OF FLORENCE, N.Y. – A barn in the town of Florence was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. Heavy black smoke was reported on Thompson Corners-Florence Road just after 1 p.m. Fire departments from Florence, Camden and Taberg responded to the scene to find a barn on fire. The...
WKTV

DMV partners with SUNY Empire State providing college credits to employees

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday they have partnered with SUNY Empire State to provide college credits to eligible employees, which can be used as general learning toward any undergraduate program. To be eligible, employees must have completed all three components of...
WKTV

Frigid weather approaching Friday

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 10s. Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s. Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 30s. Thursday Night: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Lower 10s. A pretty nice but chilly day for most of us today, however lake-effect clouds and snow are driving the weather...
WKTV

Bitter cold on the way

Tonight: Snow squalls followed by much colder and windy weather. Low -3. Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -5 to 0. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High 3. Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -10 to 0. A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy