Fire destroys barn in town of Florence
TOWN OF FLORENCE, N.Y. – A barn in the town of Florence was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. Heavy black smoke was reported on Thompson Corners-Florence Road just after 1 p.m. Fire departments from Florence, Camden and Taberg responded to the scene to find a barn on fire. The...
DMV partners with SUNY Empire State providing college credits to employees
NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday they have partnered with SUNY Empire State to provide college credits to eligible employees, which can be used as general learning toward any undergraduate program. To be eligible, employees must have completed all three components of...
Lake effect snow forms north Wednesday
Lake effect snow north, sunshine for the Mohawk Valley. Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s.
More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US
Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US. In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity...
Frigid weather approaching Friday
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 10s. Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s. Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 30s. Thursday Night: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Lower 10s. A pretty nice but chilly day for most of us today, however lake-effect clouds and snow are driving the weather...
Bitter cold on the way
Tonight: Snow squalls followed by much colder and windy weather. Low -3. Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -5 to 0. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High 3. Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -10 to 0. A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New...
