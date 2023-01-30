Read full article on original website
Related
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Comments / 0