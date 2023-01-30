ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy breaks ground on new school

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120rr2_0kWcZWfs00

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Ground was broken Monday on a new high school in Limestone County.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s new facility will be located on West Sanderfer Road. The updated facility will offer 10 classrooms, tutoring spaces, a STEM lab, and much more!

New STEM lab to help aspiring teachers at Athens State University

Officials say the vision for the school is to raise future generations of leaders with godly character based on Biblical truth and academic excellence.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy first opened its doors in 2009. Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was just over 650 students.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
MADISON, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County Schools announces delayed start for Friday

For the third day in a row, winter weather has prompted a delayed start for Lauderdale County Schools. The school system announced it would wait until 10:30 a.m. Friday to start classes due to the below-freezing temperatures and potential for black ice expected in the county. Bus routes will remain...
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

How Danny Vinson started an acting career in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You could say Danny Vinson started his acting career when would pretend to be his twin brother, Ranny, in school. Danny Vinson is a Huntsville native, but his acting career has taken him to a little bit of everywhere. Vinson studied Theatre for a while at the University of North Alabama in Florence but graduated with a degree in Marketing. After nearly 20 years in Marketing and Sales, Vinson decided to start acting at the age of 38.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro

According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy