'Maybe I Do': Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey Talk 'Hilarious' Castmate Susan Sarandon, Stageplay Style Rom-Com (Exclusive)

Melinda Dillon, 'A Christmas Story' and 'Close Encounters' Mom, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, best known as Ralphie's mom in A Christmas Story and her Oscar-nominated turns in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice, has died. The actress' family confirmed her passing back on Jan. 9, closing her life at 83. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dillon started...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Eddie Murphy Shuts Down Martin Lawrence Over Paying for Daughter's Wedding
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may not see eye to eye on their children's potential future wedding. Lawrence, 57, joked in June 2022 that he would ask Eddie to pay their wedding costs if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," 61-year-old Murphy responded playfully to the joke when asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he admitted, referring to the tradition of the bride's father paying for the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin. "Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," Martin warned, laughing, "And the wedding better be wonderful."
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek
David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother is Dead at 32
Southern Charm star Olivia B. Flowers' brother, Conner Flowers, has died at 32. According to Page Six, which received a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal on Thursday, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his home in Isle of Palms outside Charleston. The statement read, "The manner and cause of death are pending." The coroner's office noted that the local police department is "investigating."
Gisele Bündchen Set to Break Silence on Tom Brady Divorce in Upcoming Interview
Gisele Bündchen is reportedly set to speak out about her divorce from Tom Brady. Page Six reported that Bündchen will discuss her split from the athlete in an interview with Vanity Fair. If true, it would serve as the first time that she's spoken out about the topic since the pair announced the news in late 2022.
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending
Dr. Phil McGraw is bidding farewell to the long-running daytime series Dr. Phil. McGraw opened up about his decision to step back from his iconic series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on the heels of the announcement that Dr. Phil would be coming to an end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year.
'Orange Is the New Black' Star Snags New Netflix Murder-Mystery Drama Series
The next Shondaland series for Netflix will feature a familiar face for subscribers. Uzo Aduba, who won two Emmys for her work on Orange Is The New Black, will star in The Residence, a new series from Scandal writer Paul William Davies. Shondaland's other Netflix hits include Bridgerton and the limited series Inventing Anna.
Ed Sheeran Opens up About 'Turbulent Things' in His Life That Sparked Recent Instagram Absence
Ed Sheeran is back on Instagram after taking a two-month break from the social media platform amid "turbulent" times in his personal life. The "Shape of You" singer, 31, returned to Instagram Tuesday with an update after realizing he hasn't "been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years."
Lauren London Gets Honest About Jonah Hill Relationship in Netflix's 'You People'
Lauren London is getting real about her relationship with Jonah Hill in their new Netflix film You People. The 38-year-old actress recently spoke to Haper's Bazaar and admitted she was nervous about playing Hill's love interest in the movie. She was approached to play the role by director Kenya Barris who is the creator of the ABC series black-ish and a writer of the successful 2017 movie Girls Trip.
Riley Keough Reportedly 'Disappointed' in Priscilla Presley Over Lisa Marie Trust Controversy
Priscilla Presley is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of her daughter Lisa Marie's trust, and the controversy reportedly has Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough very "disappointed." Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing. Now, Presley has begun a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, and Keough is said to be very upset about it.
'Dr. Phil' Ending After 21 Years
Dr. Phil McGraw is leaving daytime television after more than two decades. Dr. Phil will end at the conclusion of its 21st season this spring. It is the latest in a wave of daytime talk show changes, as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Dr. Oz, The Real, and Maury have all ended within the past year.
Christina Hall Starts 'Brutal' Parasite Cleanse
Christina Hall is midway through a "pretty brutal" parasite cleanse she hopes will put an end to her numerous health issues. The HGTV star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Monday to give fans an update after she underwent extensive testing to detect internal imbalances that might be at the bottom of her symptoms.
Salma Hayek Talks Being Drafted for the Olympics at 9 Years Old
Salma Hayek has had a very successful career as an actress. But the 56-year-old came very close to being an Olympic star. While appearing on NBC News' Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Hayek revealed that she was drafted for the Olympics at the age of 9. "I didn't want a...
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
Lisa Marie Presley Felt 'Destroyed' After Son Benjamin's Death But Kept 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley's untimely death has brought an essay the famous daughter previously wrote for Grief Awareness Day back o the spotlight. In the emotional piece, Presley discussed the impact that her son's death had on her life. In the essay, originally published in 2020 by PEOPLE, Presley shared how the death of her child, Benjamin Keough, "destroyed" her. She added that, while it was painful, she made kept "going for my girls." Presley was mother to actress Riley Keough, 33, as well as twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.
