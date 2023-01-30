Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Bijani: DeMeco Ryans wasting no time searching for key assistants
Ryans, 38, who coordinated the San Francisco 49ers defense the previous two seasons, appears to be looking for someone else to take that title with the Texans.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Colts are one of two teams left searching for head coach
The Indianapolis Colts are now one of two teams still searching for their next head coach after the news Tuesday that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans both found the leaders of their roster. Along with the Colts, who continue to narrow down their list of finalists, the Arizona Cardinals...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor announces top 7 schools
Greensboro (N.C) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 7 schools Wednesday morning. The list includes Cincinnati, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and. Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 311 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
Terry Fontenot: Falcons ‘Different Level of Resources’ to Change Free Agency?
From a veteran-laden team with little cap space to a group of upstarts and the second-most money to spend, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is in a new position this offseason – but will his process change?
NBC Sports
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits. A No. 21 overall class ranking, which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out. A top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel updates Titans OC search with interesting comment
The latest update from head coach Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans‘ search for an offensive coordinator contains an interesting comment that might point to Tennessee’s leading candidates. While Vrabel is currently scouting with Titans’ GM Ran Carthon at the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Vrabel spoke to...
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
NBC Sports
What 49ers need to see out of Jackson to make D-line impact
Drake Jackson showed a lot of promise during 49ers training camp and the early portion of the 2022 NFL season. At the conclusion of the defensive end's rookie season, there was a clear picture of how Jackson can put himself into better position to be a major contributor into December and January.
NBC Sports
Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday
A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
