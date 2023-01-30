ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?

You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
PASCO, WA
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State

Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
WASHINGTON STATE
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities

It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tired of Wildfire Smoke? Lawmakers Hoping to Clear the Air

Wildfire smoke is causing big problems around the state and state officials are taking action. The Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says she has a solution. Last year's Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish, a fire that caused Washington state to have the worst air quality in the world has pushed Franz to introduce “Cascading Impacts of Wildfire” legislation (House Bill 1578/Senate Bill 5611).
WASHINGTON STATE
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
Pasco WA
