Did the Newly Seen China Spy Satellite Fly Over Washington State?
There is a high-altitude balloon from China flying over the United States right now that was first spotted in Billings Montana heading east. Did it fly over Washington State, and what is it doing now?. Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over the United States. The spy balloon was first seen in...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Explore 3 of Washington State’s Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives
Washington State is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the US. From lush forests and majestic mountains to crystal-clear lakes and gorgeous ocean beaches, there are so many breathtaking scenes to explore. I know on one road trip near Mt. Rainier we'd come around a corner and...
Washington State Is Finally Offering Working Family Tax Credit
It only took a little more than ten years since it was passed by the Washington State Legislature, but the Evergreen State has now come in line with a number of others when it comes to tax credits being available to low income and working families. In 2008, the Legislature...
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities
It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
What’s A Code Brown At A Washington State Walmart And Why You’ll Want To Exit
What Are The Intercom Codes At Walmart And What Do They Mean?. Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and suddenly heard an announcement over the intercom for a code brown?. Why Is A Code Brown The Most Dangerous Intercom Code At Walmart?. If you ever hear that here in...
Tired of Wildfire Smoke? Lawmakers Hoping to Clear the Air
Wildfire smoke is causing big problems around the state and state officials are taking action. The Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says she has a solution. Last year's Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish, a fire that caused Washington state to have the worst air quality in the world has pushed Franz to introduce “Cascading Impacts of Wildfire” legislation (House Bill 1578/Senate Bill 5611).
Could Wind Turbines Come to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area?
Let me begin by saying, I’m not against wind power or other forms of alternative energy-producing mechanisms. Nor I am against hydroelectricity produced by dams or nuclear energy. I am against covering our beautiful Pacific Northwest hillsides with too many wind turbines. In short, I’m for a healthy combination of all energy sources.
Locals Say These Are the Worst 7 Roundabouts in Tri-Cities Washington
Can You Name Seven Roundabouts To Avoid In Tri-Cities Washington?. When it comes to driving, roundabouts can be a source of frustration for many here in the Tri-Cities. These Seven Roundabouts Are Worth Avoiding In Tri-Cities Washington?. Drivers often get confused over the proper etiquette after having to wait through...
Can I Park My Car Opposite the Flow of Traffic in Washington State?
If you’ve ever tried to park your car on a busy street, you know the feeling of desperation when all the parking spots are taken. You may have been tempted to park facing the opposite direction of the traffic flow, but is this legal in Washington State?. I know...
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
