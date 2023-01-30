ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property

By Sarah Szilagy
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5D8q_0kWcZ2WZ00

PIKETON, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property.

Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies went to Skye’s residence on Wynn Road with a search warrant after receiving complaints of animal cruelty.

When they went to check out the reports, deputies found a dog, dead and apparently beaten, tied to a tractor near the road. When the deputies searched the property, they found 80 dogs and a live pig, many in need of veterinary care due to malnourishment and neglect. Deputies also found several dozen dead dogs and a few dead chickens.

Coroner identifies man, baby killed in Mercer County fire

Many of the animals were taken to veterinarian hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the dead animals were taken for necropsies.

The deputies arrested Skye and charged him with cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and prosecutors may file additional charges, to be reviewed by a grand jury.

Skye is being held in Pike County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He is set to appear in Pike County Court on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified

UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
JACKSON, OH
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fake money found in Jackson Co.

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck

On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon accused of harassing former employee

An orthopedic surgeon with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is accused of sexually harassing a former employee, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported Feb. 1. Gustavo Barrazueta, MD, was accused by a former employee of sending explicit text messages and touching them inappropriately, the report said. The employee reported...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

66K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy