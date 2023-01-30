Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Local hospital offering HEART screenings for February
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local hospital is offering HEART score screenings for American Heart Month. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County says they will be offering the screenings every Friday during the month of February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The HEART screening is a painless, 10 minute CT scan...
WBBJ
Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
WBBJ
Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
WBBJ
As ice thaws, eager readers return to the library
JACKSON, Tenn. — After two days of ice interference, one community staple has opened its doors!. The Jackson-Madison County Library has officially reopened both locations after closing down during the icy weather. “When we do have to close, our director, Ms. Dinah Harris, takes the decision very seriously because...
WBBJ
JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone. Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area. If a...
WBBJ
Church donating clothing, items to foster children
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One church is taking steps to fill a need one bag at a time. The First United Pentecostal Church in Lexington is starting Hangers of Hope, a project to help students in foster care receive clothing and other items they may need. The church is taking...
WBBJ
Stay cautious as ice melts
JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Momma Chef shares the recipe for quicker meals
JACKSON, Tenn. — Cooking just got faster and a little easier thanks to one chef. One mom went from blogging and writing, to building organizations to help against hunger, all while holding the title Momma Chef. Karen Nochimowski is the author of “6-Minute Dinners (and More!)” and more!...
WBBJ
First Friday Art Walks to begin in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
WBBJ
Black History Month • Week One
Founder & Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good (KMHG) and Jackson Madison County Commissioner, District 5. We will be celebrating Keep My Hood Good 13 year Anniversary Banquet, February 9, 6:30p at 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. We have two (2) Union University Social Work Interns & three (3) UServe...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Sweetlips Volunteer Fire Department Stew/Bake Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 18). Stew will be ready at 9:30 a.m. and is $20 a gallon. Please bring your own container and come early. All proceeds benefit the Sweetlips Fire Department and Community Center, 4415 Sweetlips Rd. Please call 989-7046 for more information.
Lexington Progress
Lexington Housing Authority to Help Applicants Seek Home Repair Loans
The Lexington Housing Authority will be acting as a conduit for low-income senior citizens to access a United States Department of Agriculture loan program. The program, known as the Section 504 Home Repair program, provides low interest loans to allow senior homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their homes. To...
WBBJ
GALLERY: ‘Agnes of God’ comes to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City Theatre Company presented their performance of “Agnes of God.”. The performance was held at the Carnegie in downtown Jackson Thursday night. The performance is on a minimal set, with just three actresses. You can see the show for yourself on Friday or...
WBBJ
Local car service manager talks driving safety, precautions
JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s snow, sleet, or ice, winter weather can be difficult to navigate through. It is always recommended to stay home if possible. However, for those who need to drive in severe weather, it is important to take precautions and know the safety protocols. In...
