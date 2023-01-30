ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBBJ

Local hospital offering HEART screenings for February

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local hospital is offering HEART score screenings for American Heart Month. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County says they will be offering the screenings every Friday during the month of February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The HEART screening is a painless, 10 minute CT scan...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee native creates chemo kits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

As ice thaws, eager readers return to the library

JACKSON, Tenn. — After two days of ice interference, one community staple has opened its doors!. The Jackson-Madison County Library has officially reopened both locations after closing down during the icy weather. “When we do have to close, our director, Ms. Dinah Harris, takes the decision very seriously because...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone. Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area. If a...
WBBJ

Church donating clothing, items to foster children

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One church is taking steps to fill a need one bag at a time. The First United Pentecostal Church in Lexington is starting Hangers of Hope, a project to help students in foster care receive clothing and other items they may need. The church is taking...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Stay cautious as ice melts

JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Momma Chef shares the recipe for quicker meals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cooking just got faster and a little easier thanks to one chef. One mom went from blogging and writing, to building organizations to help against hunger, all while holding the title Momma Chef. Karen Nochimowski is the author of “6-Minute Dinners (and More!)” and more!...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

First Friday Art Walks to begin in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Black History Month • Week One

Founder & Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good (KMHG) and Jackson Madison County Commissioner, District 5. We will be celebrating Keep My Hood Good 13 year Anniversary Banquet, February 9, 6:30p at 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. We have two (2) Union University Social Work Interns & three (3) UServe...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

The Sweetlips Volunteer Fire Department Stew/Bake Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 18). Stew will be ready at 9:30 a.m. and is $20 a gallon. Please bring your own container and come early. All proceeds benefit the Sweetlips Fire Department and Community Center, 4415 Sweetlips Rd. Please call 989-7046 for more information.
HENDERSON, TN
Lexington Progress

Lexington Housing Authority to Help Applicants Seek Home Repair Loans

The Lexington Housing Authority will be acting as a conduit for low-income senior citizens to access a United States Department of Agriculture loan program. The program, known as the Section 504 Home Repair program, provides low interest loans to allow senior homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their homes. To...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: ‘Agnes of God’ comes to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City Theatre Company presented their performance of “Agnes of God.”. The performance was held at the Carnegie in downtown Jackson Thursday night. The performance is on a minimal set, with just three actresses. You can see the show for yourself on Friday or...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local car service manager talks driving safety, precautions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s snow, sleet, or ice, winter weather can be difficult to navigate through. It is always recommended to stay home if possible. However, for those who need to drive in severe weather, it is important to take precautions and know the safety protocols. In...
JACKSON, TN

