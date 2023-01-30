ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

City of Princeton opens filing period for City Council election

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The filing period is now open for council seats in one Mercer County city.

Coats4Kids collect winter items for WV families

The City of Princeton has three at-large City Council seats up for grabs.

In order to run, potential candidates are required to live in Princeton for a full year and turn 18 by July 1st.

City Clerk Ken Clay said another requirement is a nominating petition.

“They have to obtain 50 signatures, at least 50 signatures of what the city code calls a qualified elector,” Clay said.

Clay added if Princeton residents are interested in running, to visit Princeton City Hall for a packet.

The last day to gather signatures is Saturday, April 1, 2023, the election happens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

