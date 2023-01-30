ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

King Cake and Bling! Embark Fine Jewelry and Great Harvest of Acadiana (2022 King Cake of the Year) Team Up For Dazzling Giveaway

Katie Kennedy, Co-Owner of Embark Fine Jewelry, and Brian Melancon of 2022 King Cake of The Year, Great Harvest Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about a dazzling giveaway. If you order a king cake from Great Harvest, your king cake baby may be swapped out for a diamond! Bring that to Embark and you could win some beautiful diamond earrings.
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Upcoming February Programs At Moncus Park

Chelsie Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about upcoming February programming. Click here to learn more.
kadn.com

Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques

Yvette Quantz of Eat Fit Acadiana and Toni Heinen of GoodWolf Power Yoga, stopped by News15 at Noon for "Wellness Wednesday". This week, Yvette showcase healthy options for Valentine's Day at-home dates and Toni demonstrated more breathing techniques. Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques. Yvette Quantz...
kadn.com

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series: Broussards and the Carrières

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues to hold its monthly Legacy Series featuring the Broussards and the Carrières (Joseph “Bébé” Carrière, Eraste “Dolan” Carrière, Calvin Carrière and Delton Broussard, and Roy Carrière), some of the most influential musicians in contemporary Creole and zydeco music. Guest artists joining this month's event include Chubby Carrière, Jeffrey Broussard and Cedric Watson.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Finally! No more mist, fog, rain, and clouds! Sunshine returns to the forecast today as clouds continue to clear out of the area through the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Strong winds, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep it feeling pretty chilly through the afternoon. For the 6th annual Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia this evening, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 40s with a very biting breeze. Tonight, winds are expected to let up, and with clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. A light freeze is expected for much of the area and we will likely see some frost develop, too.
NEW IBERIA, LA
High School Soccer PRO

New Iberia, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lafayette Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

Cold and Gray Today; Stormy Thursday

The cloudy, cold, and misty weather continues today as we stay on the cold side of a stalled front. There will be very little movement with our temperatures today with many areas staying in the 40s even this afternoon. A few showers will be possible throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures hold steady as a cold wind blows through the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish pickup truck crash

News release from Louisiana State Police.... Vermilion Parish – Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82. in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy