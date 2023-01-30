Finally! No more mist, fog, rain, and clouds! Sunshine returns to the forecast today as clouds continue to clear out of the area through the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Strong winds, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep it feeling pretty chilly through the afternoon. For the 6th annual Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia this evening, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 40s with a very biting breeze. Tonight, winds are expected to let up, and with clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. A light freeze is expected for much of the area and we will likely see some frost develop, too.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO