Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kadn.com
King Cake and Bling! Embark Fine Jewelry and Great Harvest of Acadiana (2022 King Cake of the Year) Team Up For Dazzling Giveaway
Katie Kennedy, Co-Owner of Embark Fine Jewelry, and Brian Melancon of 2022 King Cake of The Year, Great Harvest Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about a dazzling giveaway. If you order a king cake from Great Harvest, your king cake baby may be swapped out for a diamond! Bring that to Embark and you could win some beautiful diamond earrings.
kadn.com
Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs
Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually Friday to share about their upcoming gig at Rock-N-Bowl this Saturday, February 4th at 9PM. Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs. Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15...
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
kadn.com
The French Press, popular downtown Lafayette restaurant, to open 2nd location
News release from The French Press... Lafayette, La. – Critically acclaimed restaurant The French Press, which opened in Downtown Lafayette with great fanfare more than 14 years ago, today announced a second location at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey will open its doors in March. The first restaurant in Southwest Louisiana...
kadn.com
Upcoming February Programs At Moncus Park
Chelsie Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about upcoming February programming. Click here to learn more.
kadn.com
Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques
Yvette Quantz of Eat Fit Acadiana and Toni Heinen of GoodWolf Power Yoga, stopped by News15 at Noon for "Wellness Wednesday". This week, Yvette showcase healthy options for Valentine's Day at-home dates and Toni demonstrated more breathing techniques. Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques. Yvette Quantz...
kadn.com
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series: Broussards and the Carrières
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues to hold its monthly Legacy Series featuring the Broussards and the Carrières (Joseph “Bébé” Carrière, Eraste “Dolan” Carrière, Calvin Carrière and Delton Broussard, and Roy Carrière), some of the most influential musicians in contemporary Creole and zydeco music. Guest artists joining this month's event include Chubby Carrière, Jeffrey Broussard and Cedric Watson.
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
kadn.com
Sunshine Returns for the Weekend
Finally! No more mist, fog, rain, and clouds! Sunshine returns to the forecast today as clouds continue to clear out of the area through the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Strong winds, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep it feeling pretty chilly through the afternoon. For the 6th annual Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia this evening, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 40s with a very biting breeze. Tonight, winds are expected to let up, and with clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. A light freeze is expected for much of the area and we will likely see some frost develop, too.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge — the second within weeks; see winning numbers
For the second time in a matter of weeks, someone bought a $100,000 Powerball ticket at a Baton Rouge convenience store, the Louisiana Lottery said Thursday. The most recent winner was a ticket purchased at the Circle K at 4718 Plank Road; the drawing was made on Wednesday. Earlier this...
New Iberia, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lafayette Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
kadn.com
Cold and Gray Today; Stormy Thursday
The cloudy, cold, and misty weather continues today as we stay on the cold side of a stalled front. There will be very little movement with our temperatures today with many areas staying in the 40s even this afternoon. A few showers will be possible throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures hold steady as a cold wind blows through the area.
kadn.com
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish pickup truck crash
News release from Louisiana State Police.... Vermilion Parish – Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82. in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of...
kadn.com
St. Landry Parish Animal Control closes shelter intake temporarily
Opelousas, LA - St. Landry Animal Control is announcing that its intake facilities will be closed to the public temporarily for restructuring purposes. During this time, the shelter will only be accepting emergency calls from the public. The restructuring of the shelter is aimed at improving the overall functionality and...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Thursday, January 26.
Comments / 0