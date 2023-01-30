Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
WSYX ABC6
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
WSYX ABC6
Car crashes into east Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
WSYX ABC6
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
WSYX ABC6
Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
WSYX ABC6
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after cameras found in restrooms at Marion YMCA, OSU regional campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after cameras were found in restrooms in Marion. The Marion Police Department said the cameras were placed in a restroom at the Marion YMCA and another restroom at the Marion campus of Ohio State University. At least three...
WSYX ABC6
Police: suspects assault, rob victim at gunpoint at south Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two men who were caught robbing a man at a south Columbus business. Columbus police said the victim was approached by one of the suspects in the cooler bay of a carry-out on Frebis Avenue on Jan 22, 2023. One of...
WSYX ABC6
Attorneys representing officers suing City of Columbus announce news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Attorneys representing the 12 plaintiffs suing the City of Columbus have called a news conference for Monday, during which time they plan to "shine a light on" the actions they are alleging. Cincinnati-based Zach Gottesman and his legal team issued a statement Friday, their first...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin police released Nalah Jackson in felony case weeks before kidnapping of Thomas boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected of stealing two cars and crashing them both, Dublin police detained high-profile kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson weeks before police say she stole another car with 5-month-old twins inside. The Columbus abductions on Dec. 19 of Ky'Air and Kason Thomas prompted a statewide amber alert....
WSYX ABC6
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
WSYX ABC6
Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
WSYX ABC6
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
