Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into east Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
COLUMBUS, OH

