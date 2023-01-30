Read full article on original website
Bulloch County FFA Junior & Senior Livestock Evaluation Teams Win Region and Advance to State
Junior and Senior teams in Bulloch County’s National FFA Organization chapters won 1st place in their Area Four Livestock Evaluation competitions held during the 2023 Central Region Career Development Event on Tuesday, January 17 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. The teams will now advance to state competition March 17-18, at the Georgia FFA/FCCLA Center in Covington.
02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Downtown Statesboro’s First Friday Event “Winter Fest” February 3
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting February’s First Friday event, Winter Fest, this Friday, February 3, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm. W Main St. from Main to College St. and W Vine St. from Main to S Walnut St. will be closed 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar Appointed to National League of Cities 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee. McCollar was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security.
Dr. Michael Braz Fundraiser Concert “Timeless Classics and Popular Standards” at Emma Kelly Theater
Performer, composer, educator, 2009 Averitt Center Legend in the Arts honoree, and Statesboro Youth Chorale founder, Dr Michael Braz will be performing an Averitt Center fundraising concert, “Timeless Classics and Popular Standards”, Friday, February 3. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. General admission tickets are...
