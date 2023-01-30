Junior and Senior teams in Bulloch County’s National FFA Organization chapters won 1st place in their Area Four Livestock Evaluation competitions held during the 2023 Central Region Career Development Event on Tuesday, January 17 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. The teams will now advance to state competition March 17-18, at the Georgia FFA/FCCLA Center in Covington.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO