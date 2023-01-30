ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Bulloch County FFA Junior & Senior Livestock Evaluation Teams Win Region and Advance to State

Junior and Senior teams in Bulloch County’s National FFA Organization chapters won 1st place in their Area Four Livestock Evaluation competitions held during the 2023 Central Region Career Development Event on Tuesday, January 17 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. The teams will now advance to state competition March 17-18, at the Georgia FFA/FCCLA Center in Covington.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar Appointed to National League of Cities 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee. McCollar was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security.
STATESBORO, GA

