Frontenac, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Christian Rask Fauchald

Christian Rask Fauchald died January 7, 2023, in a tragic plane crash in Suffolk, VA where he had flown from his hometown of Edenton, NC. He is survived by the love of his life, Karla Eure; stepmom, Ellis Fauchald; sisters, Trina Petterson (Todd), Jill Fauchald (John), and Jennifer Moeller; brothers, Jay Fauchald (Donna) and Nick Fauchald (Rotem); and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
SUFFOLK, VA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Woman delivers plaque made by grandfather in 1996

During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore. That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going. The Wingers won the Feb....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Dairy princess candidates sought

The American Dairy Association of Goodhue County is seeking candidates to participate in this year’s dairy princess program. Dairy princesses serve as goodwill ambassadors for the dairy industry through appearances that help explain dairy farmers’ passion for taking care of their animals and land while providing nutritious food for people locally and throughout the world.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Austin defeats Wingers girls basketball

Austin shot well from beyond the arc in a 65-59 victory over the Red Wing girls basketball team on Thursday. The Packers ended the game 10-for-19 from 3-point range. Austin also outrebounded Red Wing 31-29 and had more defensive rebounds, 22-17. Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 23 points,...
AUSTIN, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area girls basketball: Jan. 31

Goodhue rolled to a 72-43 victory against Pine Island. In the win, junior Wildcat Elisabeth Gadient achieved a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 points. Lourdes held Lake City to 11 points in the first half as the Eagles defeated the Tigers 53-32. Jacey Majerus ended in double digits with 16 points...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Relay for Life season kicks off with ‘first lap’

This Saturday is World Cancer Day, a day that recognizes the impacts cancer has on people in every community. In Red Wing, Mary Nehring, a volunteer for the Relay for Life in Red Wing, is hosting a first lap to kickoff the 2023 Relay for Life season. “I’m going to...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Arts taking applications for Plein Air Festival

Red Wing is a popular destination and source of inspiration for plein air artists. This year Red Wing Arts is hosting its 17th annual Plein Air Festival. Although it is still several months away, they are starting to take applications now. Artists can apply as a juried featured class artist...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Zylka scores hat trick in Wingers girls hockey victory

Red Wing junior Tatum Zylka led the offense in a 7-4 win over Austin Thursday night on the road. Zylka recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals in the first period. She opened the scoring at 6 minutes, 8 seconds of the first. Later, Zylka scored on the power play at 15:32 of the first to give Red Wing a 2-1 lead. She scored again, her third, in the final minute of the first.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing candidates penalized for finance reporting violations

A panel of three judges ordered several candidates from the 2022 Red Wing City Council elections to pay a penalty for failing to report certain campaign finances. On Feb. 3, a document listing the findings was released along with the penalty orders. Red Wing resident Carol Overland filed a complaint...
RED WING, MN

