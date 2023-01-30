Red Wing junior Tatum Zylka led the offense in a 7-4 win over Austin Thursday night on the road. Zylka recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals in the first period. She opened the scoring at 6 minutes, 8 seconds of the first. Later, Zylka scored on the power play at 15:32 of the first to give Red Wing a 2-1 lead. She scored again, her third, in the final minute of the first.

RED WING, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO