Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
Wisconsin DHS announces new immunization requirements for children
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of students meeting the state’s immunization requirements is decreasing. From last year to this year, statewide compliance in schools dropped by 3.2%. Now, Wisconsin’s Department of Health wants to ensure some of the already recommended vaccines are required for Wisconsin’s kids.
Wis. DHS releases 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Plan for improving health and well-being for all Wisconsinites summarizes priority areas in order to “guide action, alignment, and collaboration across the state’s public health system and local partners, plans, and initiatives.”
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
WEC: November 2022 voting equipment free of mechanical errors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An audit held after the November 2022 election found that all of the voting equipment used during general election was free of mechanical errors, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced Friday. Election officials said this audit was the largest in state history, with auditors checking 10%...
Keep your tax refund out of the hands of scammers
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - January 30 through February 3 is Identity Theft Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants everyone to be aware of scammers who are looking for personal details to steal anyone’s identity. With tax season underway, Michael Domke with DATCP urges...
Heart-healthy beef recipes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes featuring lean beef that are certified by the American Heart Association. 2 pounds Ground Beef (96% lean) 1 cup soft bread crumbs. 3/4 cup finely chopped onion. 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk. 1 large egg. 1...
Woman suspected in nationwide fraud and theft cases arrested
MAINE (WBAY) - A woman suspected of using stolen identities in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin has been arrested in Massachusetts. Kimberly Maine was taken into custody Wednesday by the Blackstone Police Department. Maine came on the radar in Wisconsin last October when she allegedly broke into vehicles and stole...
