25newsnow.com
ISU among statewide universities to receive grant funds
(25 News Now) - Illinois State University is one of 21 to get $10.5 million in grants. The $709,272 going to ISU comes from the governor’s emergency education relief fund and will be used to provide academic and social-emotional learning supports for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially Black, Latino, low-income, first-generation, working adult, and rural students. Grants to public institutions were allocated using a formula to ensure equitable distribution, and grants were awarded to non-public institutions through a competitive application process, according to a release from the state.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Missing Illinois State student from Libertyville discovered dead: Police
21-year-old Matthew Listman, a student at Illinois State University, was found dead in Normal, near a creek area in Fairview Park, police said. A preliminary autopsy revealed Listman died of drowning.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Thursday - February 2, 2023
(25 News Now) - Thursday night brought us a Peoria city showdown in the Big 12. Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame topped a feisty Peoria Richwoods team 47-34 at The Kitchen. In another city rivalry matchup, Class 3A No. 3 Peoria High raced past Peoria Manual 81-19. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 7 Fieldcrest exacted revenge against Class 2A No. 8 Dee-Mack in a 62-54 win to avenge a loss in the HOI Tournament semifinals last month. The Knights rallied from down as many as 11 in the second half. Elsewhere in the HOI, Tremont beat El Paso-Gridley 55-39. In the ICAC, Brimfield edged Illini Bluffs 49-45 in double overtime.
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
25newsnow.com
Injured Bradley student looks for answers after hit and run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bradley University student wants to know who the driver was who hit him while crossing the street when he was walking to campus a couple of months ago. Peoria Police say they have no suspect information. “I actually don’t remember that day,” said senior...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - February 1, 2023
(25 News Now) - On a night that served as a fundraiser for head coach Danny Grieves’ daughter who’s battling cancer, the Class 3A No. 2 Metamora Redbirds got a 53-41 victory over Pekin in Mid-Illini action on Wednesday. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Morton beat Limestone 59-23. In small schools action, Bloomington Central Catholic topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 75-40 in Illini Prairie Conference play.
25newsnow.com
College Hoops Wednesday: Bradley beats first-place SIU, ISU gets win over UIC
(25 News Now) - Bradley got a big win in Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday night. The Braves topped first-place SIU 62-52 at Carver Arena behind 13 points from Ja’Shon Henry. BU is now tied for first place in the Valley with SIU, Belmont and Drake with seven games to play in the regular season.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington school board member plans to resign, board president says
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - District 87 School Board member Fitzgerald Samedy, sentenced Tuesday for a repeat drunken driving conviction, plans to resign his elected post, the board’s president tells 25 News. Samedy stated his intentions last weekend to Board President Mark Wylie said Superintendent David Mouser. Samedy pleaded...
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused of making multiple bomb threats to downtown Peoria hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a hotel downtown has his bond set. Val Burks, 30, of Creve Coeur, appeared in Peoria County bonding court with bond set at $100,000. He is accused of making three bomb threats to the Marriott Pere...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois celebrates national Signing Day
(25 News Now) - Athletes from all over Central Illinois celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday. At Peoria High, a whopping seven players from the Lions’ state runner-up football team signed to play at the next level including record-breaking running back Malachi Washington who committed to play at McKendree. He’ll join Peoria High all-state running back Eddie Clark with the Bearcats.
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday West Bluff armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect identified in an armed robbery earlier this week has been arrested. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Corey M. Wofford III was arrested for armed robbery and theft. At around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Wofford was located in the 600 block of South Western and was...
