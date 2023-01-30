(25 News Now) - Illinois State University is one of 21 to get $10.5 million in grants. The $709,272 going to ISU comes from the governor’s emergency education relief fund and will be used to provide academic and social-emotional learning supports for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially Black, Latino, low-income, first-generation, working adult, and rural students. Grants to public institutions were allocated using a formula to ensure equitable distribution, and grants were awarded to non-public institutions through a competitive application process, according to a release from the state.

