The rise of Bramwell as a tourist attraction

By Aynae Simmons
 4 days ago

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)–Bramwell is an incorporated town located in Mercer County, and according to town residents and officials, many people still do not know the town exists.

Did you know it was once known for having the most millionaires during the peak of coal mining?

“14 millionaires living like in the same year but there were 18 to 22 millionaires living in the decade during the heyday,” Stoker said.

The Mayor of Bramwell, Louise Stoker, said she is studied extensively about Bramwell’s history.

She said miners and coal barons started to leave once the coal industry declined.

“The population of those went down and so the miners went to Detriot, to Indiana to different places to find work but they always came back and their home was still here,” Stoker said.

Once the economy was down, Stoker said that was the beginning of bringing in ATVs and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails to try and bring new life.

Businesses in the town are also working to keep the town alive. Businesses like the Corner Shop, once known as Bryant’s Pharmacy where old-fashioned foundation drinks and candy were made and sold.

Manager Mandy Fink said the town’s tourism helps the business tremendously.

“They’ve made the corner shop a hit point. People will contact me about when they’re riding when they’re coming in set it around their vacations like when are you open because I want to make sure we do that trail on that day,” Fink said.

Both Fink and Stoker said everyone should get a chance to visit this small town in Mercer County. They said the rich history can still be seen and felt in the current age of the town.

“When you walk into the home of the millionaires and see some of the houses and buildings and history that still stands it kind of takes people’s breath away,” Fink said.

“Come and visit Bramwell, West Virginia. It feels like home,” Stoker said.

