pointandshoreland.com
Attention all City of Toledo water customers
On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
13abc.com
Toledo water meter project hampered with install issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hitting a snag with its new water meter program. According to the city’s Public Utilities Department, installers cannot get into many homes. As a response city officials are warning residents of a potential water shut-off if the issue continues. Currently,...
Times-Bulletin
Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships
VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
Recycling Today
Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF
The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
13abc.com
Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County hosts hiring event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development, alongside OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, joins Stellantis to host a hiring event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. Stellantis...
k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
13abc.com
City of Toledo releases Police Chief applicants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo released the list of 28 applicants looking to serve as the city’s next Chief of Police. The list includes six people who already work for the Toledo Police Department. Iterim Chief of Police Mike Troendle is among the internal applicants. The...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
crawfordcountynow.com
Democrats say no thanks to key city positions
BUCYRUS—No Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run in the May primary to elect a Mayor and Law Director for the city of Bucyrus. Mayor Jeff Reser is not seeking re-election. With a looming financial crisis facing the city and a council that cannot agree on a path forward,...
13abc.com
Tank leaks 500 gallons of sulfuric acid at company near Matzinger Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HAZMAT responded to the scene of a large chemical spill near Matzinger Road Friday morning. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, about 500 gallons of sulfuric acid was spilled on the ground at Perstorp near Matzinger Road. A private company was pumping the chemical into a tank that was found to have a leak.
13abc.com
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
13abc.com
Community to get preview of Glass City ice skating ribbon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community will soon be able to preview the new Glass City ice skating ribbon this weekend before it’s official opening in November. The Ribbon at Glass City is a 1,000-foot-long paved, loop trail that is refrigerated in winter to provide 25,000-square-feet of ice skating surface with rolling hills and soft curves. It also includes a 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink called the Pond that is suitable for beginning skaters and events.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio. According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans. “Rural Ohioans...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
13abc.com
Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King. A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.
