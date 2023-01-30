ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

pointandshoreland.com

Attention all City of Toledo water customers

On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo water meter project hampered with install issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hitting a snag with its new water meter program. According to the city’s Public Utilities Department, installers cannot get into many homes. As a response city officials are warning residents of a potential water shut-off if the issue continues. Currently,...
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships

VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
TOLEDO, OH
Recycling Today

Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF

The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
TOLEDO, OH
k100country.com

Lucas County Fair

The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo releases Police Chief applicants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo released the list of 28 applicants looking to serve as the city’s next Chief of Police. The list includes six people who already work for the Toledo Police Department. Iterim Chief of Police Mike Troendle is among the internal applicants. The...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Democrats say no thanks to key city positions

BUCYRUS—No Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run in the May primary to elect a Mayor and Law Director for the city of Bucyrus. Mayor Jeff Reser is not seeking re-election. With a looming financial crisis facing the city and a council that cannot agree on a path forward,...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Tank leaks 500 gallons of sulfuric acid at company near Matzinger Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HAZMAT responded to the scene of a large chemical spill near Matzinger Road Friday morning. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, about 500 gallons of sulfuric acid was spilled on the ground at Perstorp near Matzinger Road. A private company was pumping the chemical into a tank that was found to have a leak.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Community to get preview of Glass City ice skating ribbon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community will soon be able to preview the new Glass City ice skating ribbon this weekend before it’s official opening in November. The Ribbon at Glass City is a 1,000-foot-long paved, loop trail that is refrigerated in winter to provide 25,000-square-feet of ice skating surface with rolling hills and soft curves. It also includes a 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink called the Pond that is suitable for beginning skaters and events.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio. According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans. “Rural Ohioans...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King. A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.
TOLEDO, OH

