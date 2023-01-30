Read full article on original website
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
2023 Influential Womens Award Nominees Announced
On behalf of the Prince William Living team, we are thrilled to announce the nominees of the 2023 Prince William Living Influential Women Award Nominees. Nominations for this award are a ringing endorsement of these women’s exceptional work, day in and day out. We were pleased to have so...
Inside Nova
'No National Merit scholars working in the governor’s office:' Local school officials react to state calculation error
Local school divisions are figuring out what they’ll hold off on in their upcoming fiscal 2024 budgets after a calculation error in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget cost the state’s public schools roughly $200 million. Officials from Prince William County Schools said Tuesday that the error would cost...
Dumfries leaders acknowledge concerns, discuss solutions to recent violent crime
DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia community is concerned about a rise in crime, a shortage of police, and a troubling trend of resorting to guns during conflict. On Wednesday night, Dumfries officials held a town hall to address those issues and more, saying there wasn’t one specific incident that sparked the […]
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
Keeping the Pupusas Authentic
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic ministries must together encounter, listen to and accompany women and children, panelists say
Efforts to help women and children thrive, across all stages of human life, need to be interpersonal and in collaboration with different ministries, panelists said at a Jan. 29 plenary session for the 2023 Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington, D.C. Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, vice president of the...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
Prince William County Parks Now Offering Online Reservations for Outdoor Rentals
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is excited to announce that pavilion and outdoor picnic rentals can now be reserved online. The Prince William County Park system is home to over 50 parks and community spaces that are...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
Celebrate National Battery Day
Provided by Prince William County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division. Feb. 18 is National Battery Day! A day to pay tribute to an everyday item that is often taken for granted. National Battery Day is a time to recognize the device that energizes the things that make our life more interesting and our life tasks more convenient and efficient. We would not want to live without many of the items powered by batteries. Battery-operated devices often light our way and brighten our day, but if handled improperly or disposed of carelessly, batteries can have a dark side.
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
WJLA
Fairfax Co. high school failed to tell parent of student's National Merit 2 years ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — In late December 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools told 7News “the delay in notifying National Merit Scholarship commended students was a one-time human error in the fall of 2022 only.”. But is that really the case?. It appears that Fairfax County Public Schools claim...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
ffxnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
