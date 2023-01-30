ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

PWLiving

2023 Influential Womens Award Nominees Announced

On behalf of the Prince William Living team, we are thrilled to announce the nominees of the 2023 Prince William Living Influential Women Award Nominees. Nominations for this award are a ringing endorsement of these women's exceptional work, day in and day out.
MANASSAS, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Keeping the Pupusas Authentic

When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn't think about how someday locals would associate her name with the authentic Salvadoran dish.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Celebrate National Battery Day

Feb. 18 is National Battery Day! A day to pay tribute to an everyday item that is often taken for granted. National Battery Day is a time to recognize the device that energizes the things that make our life more interesting and our life tasks more convenient and efficient. We would not want to live without many of the items powered by batteries. Battery-operated devices often light our way and brighten our day, but if handled improperly or disposed of carelessly, batteries can have a dark side.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
blueridgeleader.com

Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School

You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list

Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

