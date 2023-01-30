Provided by Prince William County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division. Feb. 18 is National Battery Day! A day to pay tribute to an everyday item that is often taken for granted. National Battery Day is a time to recognize the device that energizes the things that make our life more interesting and our life tasks more convenient and efficient. We would not want to live without many of the items powered by batteries. Battery-operated devices often light our way and brighten our day, but if handled improperly or disposed of carelessly, batteries can have a dark side.

