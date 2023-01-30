Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NECN
Tedy Bruschi Shares Amazing Story of Tom Brady's Addiction to Winning
Bruschi shares amazing story of Tom Brady's addiction to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, and he says it's "for good" this time. Assuming a second comeback attempt won't happen, we can finally close the final chapter...
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
NECN
Robert Kraft Reflects on Tom Brady's Impact With Heartfelt Video Message
Kraft reflects on Tom Brady's impact with heartfelt video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady was more than just a quarterback to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Their relationship went beyond Brady's performance on the field and the six Super Bowl titles he brought to the organization.
NECN
Did Tom Brady Have Three Hall of Fame-Worthy Careers Over 23 NFL Seasons?
These Tom Brady stats over three decades are remarkable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are many impressive aspects of Tom Brady's legendary NFL career, and near the top of the list was his longevity. The 45-year-old quarterback, who played 23 seasons between the New England Patriots and Tampa...
NECN
Will Tom Brady End Career in Patriots Uniform After Retirement Announcement?
Will Tom Brady end career as a Patriot after announcing retirement? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It appears Tom Brady's NFL career is over for good. But there's still one bit of speculation worth mentioning. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement Wednesday on social media, insisting this time...
NECN
Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement
Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NECN
Report Details Tom Brady's Interesting Free-Agent Mindset Prior to NFL Retirement
Report details Brady's interesting FA mindset prior to retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Tom Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers. Or Las Vegas Raiders. Or any team, for that matter. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement for the second time in a one-year span...
NECN
Curran: Brady's Retirement Announcement a Fitting End to QB's Long Football Journey
Curran: Brady's final retirement is a fitting end to long football journey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It has been the longest goodbye. In a way, that’s natural. It was the longest career any non-kicker ever had. So as Tom Brady pressed on in an ultra-marathon of excellence and championships, retrospectives and appreciations co-mingled with speculation about "how much longer?"
NECN
Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady to Make One Final Patriots Return: ‘I'd Do It Tomorrow'
Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to make one final Patriots return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If Robert Kraft has his way, you'll see Tom Brady back with the New England Patriots in the near future. Brady's playing days appear to be over after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his...
NECN
Report: Patriots Add Assistant Coach With Strong Bill O'Brien Ties
Report: Patriots add assistant coach with strong Bill O'Brien ties originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien indeed has input on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches in New England, it appears. The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday night. It's...
NECN
WATCH: Tom Brady Announces Retirement — This Time ‘for Good'
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday morning that he is retiring -- this time for good. "Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring... for good," he said in the 53-second video, which appeared to be recorded on a beach. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first, so I won't be long winded."
NECN
Perry: Jonathan Jones Maintains ‘Love' for Pats Entering Free Agency
Perry: Jonathan Jones maintains 'love' for Pats entering free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jonathan Jones is the busiest guy you know. Even in the offseason. This week he was named an official ambassador for "Play Like a Girl," which is committed to supporting women and girls in...
NECN
Edelman Has Heartfelt Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the...
NECN
Patriots 2023 Offseason: Assessing the State of New England's Running Backs
Curran's roster reset: Rhamondre Stevenson needs more help at RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We'll say one thing about the Patriots' disappointing 2022 offense: At least they could run it. Or had players with the ability to run it. The team’s offensive MVP was undoubtedly second-year back Rhamondre...
