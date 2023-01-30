ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: “I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks”

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their 2022 season with a disheartening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-7 and moving into offseason mode. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted their postseason interview, where they touched on a variety of intriguing topics, of which Trent Williams's retirement was one of notice.
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
49erswebzone

Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
49erswebzone

What Steve Young wants to see from Trey Lance during OTAs

Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo. All three quarterbacks started games for the San Francisco 49ers this season. However, only one will be available when organized team activities (OTAs) begin in May. Purdy suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm...
49erswebzone

John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team

On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Purdy comments on starting in 2023; Will Bosa watch Super Bowl 57? McGlinchey’s future; Players defend Shanahan; Williams not dwelling on Eagles incident

San Francisco 49ers players cleaned out their lockers and headed home on Tuesday, two days after their season came to an end with a frustrating 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. A number of players spoke with reporters before leaving team facilities, and as is always the case on departure day, there were quite a few topics of interest that were discussed.
49erswebzone

John Lynch says 49ers would like to re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.
49erswebzone

Vic Fangio officially joins Dolphins the day after Kyle Shanahan preaches defensive continuity for 49ers

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Vic Fangio will be joining the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator after all. It was something that was reported earlier in the week. However, the coach denied that anything was official, leading to speculation that he awaited news of the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator job opening up.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

