New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: “I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks”
The San Francisco 49ers concluded their 2022 season with a disheartening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-7 and moving into offseason mode. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted their postseason interview, where they touched on a variety of intriguing topics, of which Trent Williams's retirement was one of notice.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Commanders interviewing 49ers’ Anthony Lynn today for offensive coordinator job
The San Francisco 49ers have already lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who the Houston Texans hired as their next head coach. The Washington Commanders announced that they are interviewing another of head coach Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, Anthony Lynn, for their offensive coordinator job. Last year, Lynn joined Shanahan's staff...
Kyle Shanahan doesn’t see Jimmy Garoppolo returning to 49ers, isn’t looking to add a veteran starting QB
Ers It remains to be seen how things will play out at the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, but one thing the team doesn't appear to be interested in is adding another front line veteran to the picture who is capable of excelling as a starter if things didn't work out with Brock Purdy or Trey Lance.
John Lynch: Brock Purdy continuing to evaluate options, 49ers still expect 6-month recovery
There was concern that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy might require reconstruction of the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm rather than a repair, lengthening his recovery from about six months to maybe a year. However, nothing has led the 49ers to believe the more extensive procedure is required.
49ers K Robbie Gould not contemplating retirement as free agency approaches
Robbie Gould plans to keep on kicking into the 2023 NFL season. Whether that will be with the San Francisco 49ers remains to be seen. The 40-year-old kicker is one of several 49ers players scheduled to become a free agent in March. He has no plans to call it a career.
Podcast: Did Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have a successful season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez talk about the 49ers' madness. Do fans want Kyle gone? Demeco Ryans is a head coach now. Is Trey Lance back? Brock Purdy Injury!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi...
Aaron Rodgers on NFL future: “I’m not going to San Fran”
The Tom Brady-to-San Francisco 49ers speculation ended on Wednesday when the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired (for the second time). Another future Hall of Fame quarterback ended any chatter of him potentially landing with San Francisco before it even had a chance to start. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Jimmie Ward: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan said DB could “ride the bench” if he didn’t want to play nickel
Defensive back Jimmie Ward was never one to hold back. He is scheduled to become a free agent after playing nickel in the San Francisco 49ers defense this season, a move from his previous and preferred safety spot. Ward started the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury,...
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”
Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
What Steve Young wants to see from Trey Lance during OTAs
Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo. All three quarterbacks started games for the San Francisco 49ers this season. However, only one will be available when organized team activities (OTAs) begin in May. Purdy suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm...
John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team
On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
49ers Notebook: Purdy comments on starting in 2023; Will Bosa watch Super Bowl 57? McGlinchey’s future; Players defend Shanahan; Williams not dwelling on Eagles incident
San Francisco 49ers players cleaned out their lockers and headed home on Tuesday, two days after their season came to an end with a frustrating 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. A number of players spoke with reporters before leaving team facilities, and as is always the case on departure day, there were quite a few topics of interest that were discussed.
John Lynch says 49ers would like to re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley
The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.
Orlovsky defends not having 49ers legend Joe Montana among his top-5 all-time QBs
I want to preface this by stating that I enjoy Dan Orlovsky's breakdowns and often find him insightful. However, the ESPN analyst presented a hot take this week that is sure to attract its share of scrutiny. It even did so among Orlovsky's ESPN colleagues. It's difficult to forget that...
John Lynch: Trey Lance has to prove he can stay healthy, 49ers QB injuries not caused by play-calling
The San Francisco 49ers have had six starting quarterbacks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Four quarterbacks took snaps this season alone, including the playoffs. The only quarterback to start an entire season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who did so in 2019. Much of the constant quarterback switching has been due to injuries.
What Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch said at the 49ers’ end-of-season press conference
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch held their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. We spoke to QB Brock Purdy yesterday and he mentioned getting some more images done...
Vic Fangio officially joins Dolphins the day after Kyle Shanahan preaches defensive continuity for 49ers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Vic Fangio will be joining the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator after all. It was something that was reported earlier in the week. However, the coach denied that anything was official, leading to speculation that he awaited news of the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator job opening up.
