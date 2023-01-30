Read full article on original website
Columbia observes National Wear Red Day
The City of Columbia hosted its annual Go Red Columbia Community Photo Op to raise awareness for women affected by heart disease on Friday, National Wear Red Day. Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony at City Hall. The event began with a press conference with remarks from Mayor Daniel Rickenmann,...
Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame
Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Gray Collegiate Academy receives Platinum Local School of Distinction award
Faculty, students, and staff at Gray Collegiate Academy (GCA) packed the auditorium on Monday as Charter Institute at Erskine presented GCA school leaders with the 2021-2022 Platinum Local School of Distinction award. The West Columbia-based school was chosen to receive the honor after outperforming its local school district in English...
Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
SFC Ted Stephen Nimmons
SFC Ted Stephen Nimmons, US Army (Ret.) 78, of Columbia, died Monday, January 30, 2023. The memorial service for SFC Nimmons will be held at 1:30 o’clock, Tuesday, February 7th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial will follow at 3 o’clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
Lexington One, Richland Two schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat
Lexington One and Richland Two School Districts sent students home Thursday morning after receiving a threatening e-mail. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies are investigating the threat, but it is not believed to be credible. In a recent update, LCSD officials said there is also an investigation regarding a potential threat at White Knoll High School. Reportedly, a representative for Lexington One stated that Riverbluff, Lexington High, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning.
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
Paulette Knotts Rowell-Rickenbaker
Paulette Knotts Rowell-Rickenbaker, 80, of Columbia, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Columbia, SC, on March 26, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Paul Jones Knotts and Jane Elizabeth Tyler Knotts. Mrs. Rowell was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church and recently St. Andrews Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and anything that included being with her family. Her career was spent as the Business Manager for Richland County Public Library.
Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
New vintage store opens in Forest Acres
A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
Soaring egg prices force local businesses to make difficult adjustments
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Skyrocketing grocery prices continue to affect families all across the state and country. And the item that has jumped the most, is the cost of eggs. Shelby Spencer like several everyday shoppers, was shocked at the spike in food prices recently, especially eggs. Eggs are...
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
Camden High Holds Signing Day
Camden High School held signing day this past Wednesday afternoon at the Wellness Center as five athletes signed their letter of intent. Mason Reid who was the kicker for the Camden High Bulldog football team signed his letter of intent to play at Methodist University. Patrick Daniels who is a member of the Bulldog baseball team is heading to Spartanburg Methodist College, Tateyoina Harris who plays basketball for the Lady Bulldogs is heading to Mars Hill. Joy Back of the Lady Bulldog softball team is heading to Emory and Henry and Page Cook is heading to Spartanburg Methodist to play soccer.
