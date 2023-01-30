ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

coladaily.com

Columbia observes National Wear Red Day

The City of Columbia hosted its annual Go Red Columbia Community Photo Op to raise awareness for women affected by heart disease on Friday, National Wear Red Day. Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony at City Hall. The event began with a press conference with remarks from Mayor Daniel Rickenmann,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame

Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gray Collegiate Academy receives Platinum Local School of Distinction award

Faculty, students, and staff at Gray Collegiate Academy (GCA) packed the auditorium on Monday as Charter Institute at Erskine presented GCA school leaders with the 2021-2022 Platinum Local School of Distinction award. The West Columbia-based school was chosen to receive the honor after outperforming its local school district in English...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SFC Ted Stephen Nimmons

SFC Ted Stephen Nimmons, US Army (Ret.) 78, of Columbia, died Monday, January 30, 2023. The memorial service for SFC Nimmons will be held at 1:30 o’clock, Tuesday, February 7th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial will follow at 3 o’clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington One, Richland Two schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat

Lexington One and Richland Two School Districts sent students home Thursday morning after receiving a threatening e-mail. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies are investigating the threat, but it is not believed to be credible. In a recent update, LCSD officials said there is also an investigation regarding a potential threat at White Knoll High School. Reportedly, a representative for Lexington One stated that Riverbluff, Lexington High, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Paulette Knotts Rowell-Rickenbaker

Paulette Knotts Rowell-Rickenbaker, 80, of Columbia, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Columbia, SC, on March 26, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Paul Jones Knotts and Jane Elizabeth Tyler Knotts. Mrs. Rowell was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church and recently St. Andrews Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and anything that included being with her family. Her career was spent as the Business Manager for Richland County Public Library.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New vintage store opens in Forest Acres

A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Soaring egg prices force local businesses to make difficult adjustments

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Skyrocketing grocery prices continue to affect families all across the state and country. And the item that has jumped the most, is the cost of eggs. Shelby Spencer like several everyday shoppers, was shocked at the spike in food prices recently, especially eggs. Eggs are...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

Camden High Holds Signing Day

Camden High School held signing day this past Wednesday afternoon at the Wellness Center as five athletes signed their letter of intent. Mason Reid who was the kicker for the Camden High Bulldog football team signed his letter of intent to play at Methodist University. Patrick Daniels who is a member of the Bulldog baseball team is heading to Spartanburg Methodist College, Tateyoina Harris who plays basketball for the Lady Bulldogs is heading to Mars Hill. Joy Back of the Lady Bulldog softball team is heading to Emory and Henry and Page Cook is heading to Spartanburg Methodist to play soccer.
CAMDEN, SC

