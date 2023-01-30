More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.

“Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and federal law enforcement with the documentation and seizure of dogs from this ongoing case”, said Bark Nation Director of Operations, Jessica Brown. “The majority of the dogs rescued were found living outdoors, attached to heavy tow-style chains with minimal shelter from the elements. Many required immediate medical care for a variety of injuries and illnesses. We are hopeful all will recover successfully and be able to begin their life after dogfighting.”

The investigation targeted multiple locations across the Detroit area.

"A lot of the dogs that we received were housed primarily outdoors with minimal protection from the elements," Brown told 7 Action News Monday. "A lot of them are thin or underweight."

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has declined to comment because the investigation is still underway.

State and federal agencies have directed our requests for information to the USDA's Office of Inspector General. We have reached out to their press office and are awaiting a response.

Right now, Bark Nation, which operates solely on donations , is hoping for the public's help in covering the costs to treat the sick and injured dogs.

"On average, it cost a little over $1,400 to care for each dog in our care. And we're estimating that this operation will cost a little over $74,000 for their medical and rehabilitation before they can be rehomed," said Brown.

Bark Nation has been very successful in getting dogs that have been the targets of cruelty, including dogfighting, adopted and thriving in homes with other dogs.

"Our team is super thankful that we're able to meet these dogs and get them healthy and happy and into homes and see their life after dogfighting or their life after cruelty," said Brown. "That's what we exist for."

