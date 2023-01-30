ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

By Jaclyn Tripp
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0xV6_0kWcWcPf00

CADDO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.

Caddo Parish residents may pick up to 20 bags per person at either the Monty Street or the Claiborne Avenue facilities between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Sandbags will continue to be made until they are no longer necessary.

Wallace Lake’s current water level is at 150.3’ and is expected to reach 152’ by Tuesday afternoon. The lake has the potential of reaching 156’ by the end of the week.

Freezing rain and heavy rain are possible this week

Cross Lake’s current 173.5’ depth is also rising, with a forecasted 152’ depth by Tuesday afternoon and a potential crest of 156’ by the week’s end.

Caddo Lake and the Red River are not in danger of flooding.

Citizens are advised to relocate watercraft from beneath structures like boat houses, keep anything electrical elevated and anchored, move to higher ground in case of flooding, and never underestimate currents by driving, riding, or walking through floodwaters.

Signing up for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office emergency alert program, Everbridge, allows residents access to critical information. Simply go to caddosheriff.org, click on the “Alert Signup” tab and follow the steps.

CPSO is monitoring the weather with help from the National Weather Service. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home catches fire near Youree Drive, second house damaged by heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled flames on a street near Youree Drive, leaving a home heavily damaged. On Feb. 3, at 1:27 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, between Grover Place and Youree Drive. The home was heavily...
SHREVEPORT, LA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Minden

If you are finding for the hotel complete list in the Minden town, you have entered the exact location. In this blog, I’m going to share the awesome hotel complete list with in the Minden town. Also, a direction link from your location, with approximate people reviews, direction, Contact...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Cold, wet, dangerous conditions cripple the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier

January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy