Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of Kansas game
Iowa State returns home this weekend, and is set to host the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday morning in a highly anticipated conference matchup. As head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media on Thursday, he gave a couple health updates on Jaz Kunc, who has been out of action since December, and Caleb Grill, who has played but dealt with a back injury of late, as well.
247Sports
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
KU Sports
Kansas football lands commitment from 2024 QB ranked as nation’s 9th-best dual-threat prospect
Wednesday’s national signing day may have been rather quiet for the Kansas football program, but the day that followed was anything but that. Kansas on Thursday morning picked up an oral commitment from Class of 2024 quarterback Isaiah Marshall, the latest notable prospect from the Detroit area to pledge his services to the KU program.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
WIBW
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Man ejected, killed in eastern Kansas crash
A 46-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash in eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
republic-online.com
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
WIBW
One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County
SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
KAKE TV
Man dies trapped in his truck after fiery crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Kansas City, Kan. died after being rear-ended causing his truck to catch fire on the Turnpike Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that shortly before 5 a.m. 47-year-old Curtis Brockman was driving east on I-70 when he was rear-ended. Authorities say he was driving slowly when he was hit and both vehicles collided with an embankment. Brockman's truck caught fire with him trapped inside.
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits. “Our animals always seem to […]
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
Comments / 1