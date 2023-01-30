ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvCvL_0kWcWXwu00

FORT BRAGG — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is seeking to question a man in a rape investigation, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

The alleged incident was reported during the morning of Oct. 11, in the parking lot of a gym on Armistead Road, Army CID spokesman Jeffrey Castro said.

Details about whether the victim knew the man were not available.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall muscular-build man between 30 to 45 years old with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities believe the man may be driving a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” Castro said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Fort Bragg CID Office at 912-318-6113 or 910-908-3430.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil .

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

More: Police seek man after sexual assault, stabbing leaves woman hospitalized in Fayetteville

More: Fayetteville police: Woman reported being raped on Ramsey Street on Monday

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man charged with murder after missing man's remains found in barrel on Sanford property

SANFORD, N.C. — A man with a long criminal history faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He was released from prison in May 2022, was arrested on new drug charges on Jan. 6, was out on bond and arrested again on more drug charges Jan. 11 before authorities added the murder charge.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy