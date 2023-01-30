Read full article on original website
Sunbunny064
4d ago
It's not fake news. Look it up.the bill is in existance and it did meet first round approval today.The problem with the applications for rental assistance is funds are trickling in slowly. 60 days is nothing when a person is facing eviction. This bill probably won't help people who are currently facing eviction. This bill will be helpful if we ever face another emergency like the pandemic.
kqennewsradio.com
GREATER IDAHO BILL INTRODUCED INTO IDAHO STATE LEGISLATURE
A bill that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by the Idaho House of Representatives’ State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, after a short discussion. It was then read on the floor of the House. A full hearing before the committee has been scheduled for February 13th at 9:00 a.m.
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVL
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole
EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities
With a shortage of child care options in Oregon, state lawmakers want to put $100 million into a new program to increase capacity. House Bill 3005 is aimed at child care providers who want to expand but cannot get the financing. It would create a new $100 million fund to be available during the next […] The post Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
thelundreport.org
Some hospitals allowed secrecy around ‘crisis’ care standards, others aren’t
In November and the first half of December, Oregon hospitals were not shy about publicly declaring that a trio of respiratory viruses had filled beds and forced them to invoke “crisis standards of care” due to a lack of nurses. Then — though many hospitals continued to operate...
nbc16.com
SB853: Bill bans taxpayer funded out-of-state travel reimbursement for state workers
SALEM, Ore. — All 30 Oregon State Senators, in a show of bipartisan support, have sponsored a bill that would ban employees from receiving travel reimbursement for state workers who work remotely full time. Currently, those employees “must be reimbursed fully by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
Readers respond: Oregon should allow impeachment
The Oregon Constitution is the only one lacking an impeachment provision for elected state officials. House Joint Resolution 16 is in the House Rules Committee, and its sister is Senate Joint Resolution 13, in the Senate Rules Committee. They are designed to correct this error. They provide impeachment over elected executive branch officials. This move has bipartisan support. These bills are sorely needed. Please call your legislators and request that hearings be granted. The head of the Senate Rules Committee is Kate Lieber and the head of the House Rules Committee is Julie Fahey. Their contact information can be found on the oregonlegislature.gov website.
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
Oregon’s new governor requests $1B for housing spending
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recently inaugurated Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek plans to ask lawmakers to allocate more than $1 billion to housing and hundreds of millions more to mental health and education, unveiling her strategy for tackling the state’s most pressing crises in a budget proposal released Tuesday.
KGW
Police in Washington state support bill to roll back restrictions on pursuits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Citing a rise in crimes like car thefts, police chiefs, sheriffs, mayors and representatives from several law enforcement organizations encouraged House members Tuesday to roll back restrictions on police pursuits. In 2021, the state passed a law restricting pursuits to crimes involving violence, sex, or drunk...
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
thelundreport.org
State should delay CareOregon-SCAN merger, urges prominent health care leader
John Santa, a prominent state health care leader and longtime member of the volunteer board overseeing the Oregon Health Authority, said the agency should delay the merger of CareOregon with a rapidly expanding California-based nonprofit called The SCAN Group. Santa, in a Jan. 25 public comment, urged the state to...
KGW
