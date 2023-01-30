ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

It's not fake news. Look it up.the bill is in existance and it did meet first round approval today.The problem with the applications for rental assistance is funds are trickling in slowly. 60 days is nothing when a person is facing eviction. This bill probably won't help people who are currently facing eviction. This bill will be helpful if we ever face another emergency like the pandemic.

kqennewsradio.com

GREATER IDAHO BILL INTRODUCED INTO IDAHO STATE LEGISLATURE

A bill that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by the Idaho House of Representatives’ State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, after a short discussion. It was then read on the floor of the House. A full hearing before the committee has been scheduled for February 13th at 9:00 a.m.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?

If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest.  It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse

People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday.  Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities

With a shortage of child care options in Oregon, state lawmakers want to put $100 million into a new program to increase capacity.  House Bill 3005 is aimed at child care providers who want to expand but cannot get the financing. It would create a new $100 million fund to be available during the next […] The post Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should allow impeachment

The Oregon Constitution is the only one lacking an impeachment provision for elected state officials. House Joint Resolution 16 is in the House Rules Committee, and its sister is Senate Joint Resolution 13, in the Senate Rules Committee. They are designed to correct this error. They provide impeachment over elected executive branch officials. This move has bipartisan support. These bills are sorely needed. Please call your legislators and request that hearings be granted. The head of the Senate Rules Committee is Kate Lieber and the head of the House Rules Committee is Julie Fahey. Their contact information can be found on the oregonlegislature.gov website.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

State should delay CareOregon-SCAN merger, urges prominent health care leader

John Santa, a prominent state health care leader and longtime member of the volunteer board overseeing the Oregon Health Authority, said the agency should delay the merger of CareOregon with a rapidly expanding California-based nonprofit called The SCAN Group. Santa, in a Jan. 25 public comment, urged the state to...
OREGON STATE
