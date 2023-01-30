The Oregon Constitution is the only one lacking an impeachment provision for elected state officials. House Joint Resolution 16 is in the House Rules Committee, and its sister is Senate Joint Resolution 13, in the Senate Rules Committee. They are designed to correct this error. They provide impeachment over elected executive branch officials. This move has bipartisan support. These bills are sorely needed. Please call your legislators and request that hearings be granted. The head of the Senate Rules Committee is Kate Lieber and the head of the House Rules Committee is Julie Fahey. Their contact information can be found on the oregonlegislature.gov website.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO