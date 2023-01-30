Read full article on original website
Kan., other states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
Kobach to request $1M budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to request Friday restoration of $650,000 cut from the office’s budget two years ago and approval of a $375,000 increase to hire attorneys to handle crimes related to unauthorized sports gambling. Kobach, a Republican sworn into office in January, said...
Legal recreational pot sales begin for adults in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began approving dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law made Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
Kansas AG, legislators take aim at crush of robocalls
TOPEKA — Gullible Kansas consumers and the state’s elderly population repeatedly victimized by telephone scammers land on so-called sucker lists sold to unscrupulous marketers, charities and organizations willing to pay for leads on potential victims. “We have some consumers who just keep getting scammed,” said Fran Oleen, state...
Lawmakers: Lack of confidence in MoDOT could stall funding
The state Senate’s top leader delivered a stern warning Wednesday to the governor’s nominees for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, saying lawmakers have “no confidence” in the transportation department’s leadership and that could stall plans for major highway investments. The warning came during the...
Kansas ballot drop boxes need to be more secure, lawmaker says
TOPEKA — Election officials debunked ideas of so-called ballot mules stuffing dozens of votes into drop boxes, reassuring lawmakers Tuesday that the boxes are already secure during a hearing fraught with election security concerns and misinformation. During a House Elections Committee hearing, House Bill 2057 was opposed by a...
Grain Belt Express project moves into new phase; Missouri gets more power
The Grain Belt Express project has proven contentious across northern Missouri where the transmission line is planned, but a new plan hopes to garner more support. Originally, the line from Ford County, Kansas would send 500 megawatts of power from alternative wind energy to Missouri. Director of Transmission and Business...
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Gov. Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut food, other taxes
TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible. Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by...
January taxes: Kan collections exceed estimate by $56.2M
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that total tax-only collections for January were $1.05 billion. That is $56.2 million, or 5.7%, more than the January estimate. Those collections were also $102.4 million, or 10.8%, more than January 2022, according to a statement from her office. “Month after...
Missouri AG warns Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
Mo. leaders critical of Biden administration over spy balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Missouri Governor Mike Parson was critical of the Biden...
Analysis: Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B
TOPEKA — Assessments by the Kansas budget director and an independent tax policy institute Monday showed the flat tax proposal by the Kansas Chamber would reduce the state budget by $1.5 billion per year and primarily benefit the state’s most affluent wage earners. The Kansas Chamber, which wields...
City of St. Joseph taking public CIP project suggestions
The city of St. Joseph is seeking public input, as the city gets ready to try and renew the Capital Improvement Program half-cent sales tax. The CIP half-cent sales tax, which has been voted on and approved every five years since 1989, generates about $7 million annually and is a major source of funding for public projects.
Officials: Kan. restaurant industry still struggling for comeback
TOPEKA — The restaurant industry statewide has been plagued by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and workforce shortages, with new issues making it difficult for restaurant owners to bounce back, officials have said. During a Tuesday House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee hearing, Kevin Timmons, restaurant owner and...
Marshall: Debt ceiling fight is "opportunity" for fiscal restraint
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the House side of Capitol Hill engages in a debt ceiling showdown with the Biden Administration, Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is watching with interest. "Joe Biden has maxed his credit card," Marshall said. "With his accelerated, reckless spending, he's already hit the debt limit...
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
Kansas considers tightening criminal penalties for kids
TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
