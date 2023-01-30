ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Legal recreational pot sales begin for adults in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began approving dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law made Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
Kansas AG, legislators take aim at crush of robocalls

TOPEKA — Gullible Kansas consumers and the state’s elderly population repeatedly victimized by telephone scammers land on so-called sucker lists sold to unscrupulous marketers, charities and organizations willing to pay for leads on potential victims. “We have some consumers who just keep getting scammed,” said Fran Oleen, state...
Lawmakers: Lack of confidence in MoDOT could stall funding

The state Senate’s top leader delivered a stern warning Wednesday to the governor’s nominees for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, saying lawmakers have “no confidence” in the transportation department’s leadership and that could stall plans for major highway investments. The warning came during the...
Kansas ballot drop boxes need to be more secure, lawmaker says

TOPEKA — Election officials debunked ideas of so-called ballot mules stuffing dozens of votes into drop boxes, reassuring lawmakers Tuesday that the boxes are already secure during a hearing fraught with election security concerns and misinformation. During a House Elections Committee hearing, House Bill 2057 was opposed by a...
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
January taxes: Kan collections exceed estimate by $56.2M

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that total tax-only collections for January were $1.05 billion. That is $56.2 million, or 5.7%, more than the January estimate. Those collections were also $102.4 million, or 10.8%, more than January 2022, according to a statement from her office. “Month after...
Missouri AG warns Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history

TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
Mo. leaders critical of Biden administration over spy balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Missouri Governor Mike Parson was critical of the Biden...
City of St. Joseph taking public CIP project suggestions

The city of St. Joseph is seeking public input, as the city gets ready to try and renew the Capital Improvement Program half-cent sales tax. The CIP half-cent sales tax, which has been voted on and approved every five years since 1989, generates about $7 million annually and is a major source of funding for public projects.
Officials: Kan. restaurant industry still struggling for comeback

TOPEKA — The restaurant industry statewide has been plagued by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and workforce shortages, with new issues making it difficult for restaurant owners to bounce back, officials have said. During a Tuesday House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee hearing, Kevin Timmons, restaurant owner and...
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
Kansas considers tightening criminal penalties for kids

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
