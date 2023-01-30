Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Tributes pour in for South Tahoe world champ skier Smaine
South Lake Tahoe local and world champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died Sunday after getting caught in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan. Smaine, 31, was reportedly skiing on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism with Mountain Gazette Senior Photographer and Washington-based skier Adam Ü (last name withheld for privacy) when the accident occurred.
Sierra Sun
Free defensible space clearing available to eligible low-income, disabled Nevada County residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Time is running out for Nevada County residents to apply for the extended Access and Functional Needs Program that provides free defensible space clearing services within 100’ of their homes. Hundreds of residents have qualified, and there is still room to serve over 500 more.
Sierra Sun
Supervisors actions don’t reflect community disapproval of Palisades Tahoe plan (Opinion)
In 2021, after the election results were confirmed for the Placer County Board of Supervisors, statements by three of the newly elected supervisors ensured that the community’s voices would be represented and entrusted. Supervisor Jim Holmes stated, “I want the residents of District 3 to know I appreciate the...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe resorts give back to support local education
TRUCKEE, Calif. — When skiers and snowboarders purchase discounted lift tickets through the Skiing for Schools program, all proceeds benefit the Excellence in Education Foundation. The Foundation gives $250,000 in grants and resources to schools within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District every year. This program would not be...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley officials weigh in on Village at Palisades, discuss traffic issues
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Olympic Valley Public Service District discussed traffic issues plaguing the valley and weighed in on the Village at Palisades project during its January board of directors meeting. Each weekend, traffic on California State Route 89 and Olympic Valley Road is backed up as people...
Sierra Sun
Study: Wildfires, colliding with drought, burning California’s snowy landscape, shrinking snowpack
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The early pandemic years overlapped with some of California’s worst wildfires on record, creating haunting, orange-tinted skies and wide swathes of burned landscape. Some of the impacts of these fires are well known, including drastic declines in air quality, and now a new study shows how these wildfires combined with midwinter drought conditions accelerate snowmelt.
Sierra Sun
Weekend storm trends stronger, more than 2 feet of snow possible for Truckee-Tahoe region
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A weak storm today will bring a few light snow showers and gusty winds with a more potent weekend system headed to Truckee-Tahoe that could drop a couple feet of snow and bring widespread travel difficulties. The National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory in...
Sierra Sun
Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee to host Narcan training workshop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee is hosting an opioid overdose and narcan training with Shannon Decker of The Speedy Foundation and on behalf of Nevada County Public Health. During the training, attendees with:. Learn the background and causes of opioid overdoses. Discuss the harm reduction approach.
Sierra Sun
Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow in the Truckee-Tahoe region. High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then the...
Sierra Sun
Winds, light snow to end work week followed by more potent storm on Sunday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A weak, quick-moving storm entering the Truckee-Tahoe region today will bring light snow and gusty winds and will be followed by a stronger system for the weekend that could drop more than a foot of snow. The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Superior Court to extend clerk counter hours
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County Superior Court is expanding its clerk counter hours at all locations starting Monday, Feb. 6. Clerk’s offices and telephone lines will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each court day at all court locations. This represents an expansion of two hours per court day.
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Cornerstone Kitchen’s Croquette Breakfast
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. I love...
Sierra Sun
Lakers ski to wins at Alpine Meadows
Skiers from North Tahoe High School raced to a pair of giant slalom wins on Wednesday at Alpine Meadows. Aside from taking two first-place finishes, the Lakers boys and girls’ teams also had five skiers post top-10 times. Samantha Milne led the Lady Lakers with a combined time of...
