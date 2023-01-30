Read full article on original website
Mandan squad hit from behind
A Mandan (ND) police officer escaped serious injury after being his squad was hit at an intersection Saturday night. The North Dakota Patrol says 26-year old Halima Khalifa was in the marked SUV when the accident occurred. 28-year old Latrell Black of Fort Yates (ND) told authorities he was on his phone and had his head down when he rear-ended the P-D vehicle. The NDHP says Black was arrested for DUI and distracted driving.
Two-vehicle crash involving Mandan police car sends officer to the hospital with minor injuries
Two-vehicle crash with Mandan Police Department vehicle brings multiple charges for suspect
Woman convicted in death of baby has sentence thrown out
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The prison sentence of a woman who was convicted of neglect in the death of her 3-week-old infant in Bismarck last year has been thrown out by a district court judge in Burleigh County. 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk’s infant daughter was found unresponsive in the early...
Family of Mandan couple discusses how they are doing after the tragedy
According to Mary, Kevin's wife, the doctors say she had many strokes due to everything her body was going through.
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past few weeks, the Sharp family has been living in a Bismarck hotel. Their home caught fire January 6, making it unsafe to live there. The good news: Josh and Meagan Sharp and their three young sons have seen something pretty incredible rise from the ashes.
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
New Sanford cancer center opening in downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford health has announced their excitement for the future of the brand-new Sanford Cancer Center, which will be opening its doors to the public on February 6. Construction on the center began in the spring of 22, and now it’s complete and ready to open. Located on the fourth floor of […]
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
Bismarck School Board in the process of searching for new superintendent
The search is due to Bismarck Public Schools' current Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher announcing his retirement, effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Hornbacher has been with BPS for over 30 years, beginning his career in education as an instructional aide at Saxvik Elementary School in 1989.
North Dakota Legislature: Bills being discussed including parental rights, drug offenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of major topics are being discussed inside the walls of the state capitol in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would cement parents' rights into North Dakota law. The bill would guarantee a parent's right to have primary...
Two New Businesses Set To Go Into Kirkwood Mall Bismarck
While other malls in North Dakota and across the United States continue to struggle to keep tenants, Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck continues to thrive. Kirkwood Mall is adding two more businesses to its lineup in addition to the recently announced stores. In case you didn't know those include:. Face Fondrie...
Silver Dollar Bar changes ownership with a new liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Mandan City Commission didn’t renew the liquor license for the Silver Dollar Bar for not meeting standards in June 2021, discussion about the bar re-opening has been in the works. One Mandan resident interested in local real estate wanted to make sure the...
One Of BisMan’s Hidden Gems Is On This Street
It pretty much doesn't matter how long you have lived in Bismarck and Mandan, it is always awesome to discover a "Hidden Gem" I experienced that for myself yesterday. Here is the thing, you might think you know everything that is going on in Bismarck and Mandan, and then in a fortunate turn of events, you are lucky enough to find a "Hidden Gem". I won't give it away just yet, but the place I am talking about is on 43rd Ave SE, in Mandan, right down the street from Krolls Diner ( which I have been to a thousand times ) - and literally about a football field away from our radio station on the strip. In fact, about a year and a half ago when I had some minor car trouble, no one told me about this place that was so close, I could see the back of their shop from behind our building. Check this out:
Bismarck’s Bed, Bath and Beyond among 87 more stores that will be closing shortly
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store at 1455 East Lasalle Drive is among 87 more stores the company is closing across the nation in 2023. There’s no word yet on exactly when the store will be shut down, but it is reportedly expected “soon.”
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. He’s […]
Wandering wildlife into city limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cold winter weather is set to return on Thursday, which is sometimes when wildlife will wander into neighborhoods. Shawn Schmidt and his brother recently took the picture below — it’s a coyote in a neighborhood in north Bismarck. Shawn said he’s lived in Bismarck his whole life and says he often sees wildlife near where he lives but thinks the city’s growing population simply makes sightings more frequent.
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Love breakfast. Love coffee. Love enjoying a hometown restaurant? There is something special about going out for breakfast. It may even be a nostalgic feeling. When one smells the aromas of fresh coffee combined with bacon and sausage along with fresh bakery notes, it is almost like a hug. A hug from your mom, your grama, or that dear old neighbor who might have used to invite you over after Sunday service. Regardless, breakfast and brunch remain an all-time favorite among us Americans. It is an American Tradition. Some of the greatest conversations are had around a table simply enjoying those first few sips of hot brew, or the fresh taste of orange juice, combine that with a wonderful caramel roll hot out of the oven; it can be a heavenly moment.
