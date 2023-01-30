ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Tore His UCL in NFC Title Game

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The final pick of the 2022 draft led San Francisco to within a win of the Super Bowl.

Even with their 2023 season over, quarterback injuries continue to haunt the 49ers .

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy will miss six months after tearing his UCL in the 49ers’ 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship on Sunday, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Purdy "is seeking second medical opinions about whether he needs surgery," with the team "recommending surgery." However, no decision has reportedly been made.

Purdy was injured in San Francisco’s first drive on Sunday in Philadelphia, but pressed back into service in the second half after quarterback Josh Johnson —the 49ers’ fourth-stringer—was knocked out with a concussion. Despite a valiant effort, Purdy failed in his bid to become the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

The final pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy threw 13 touchdowns against four interceptions in nine games in the regular season before steering the 49ers to playoff victories over the Seahawks and Cowboys. He replaced injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who himself had replaced starting quarterback Trey Lance after Lance broke his ankle on Sept. 18 against Seattle.

