pissed off
4d ago

they should've sentenced him to 3yrs slave labor program at the arc on 4th street worse than any probation or jail or prison time you could ever do !!!!!

CBS Minnesota

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police officer, city sued by Amir Locke family

MINNEAPOLIS — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses a Minneapolis police officer and the city that employed him of violating Amir Locke's constitutional rights when he was fatally shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant and asks a federal jury to determine the damages to be awarded.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA: 2 White Bear Lake officers fired back at suspect accused of shooting Officer Ryan Sheak

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who discharged their handguns during a standoff last week in which a White Bear Lake officer was shot.Officer Ryan Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis during the incident, court documents documents say. The BCA says he, along with Sergeant Eric Gadbois, fired back at 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren, who allegedly fired several rounds at the officers during the standoff.Sheak has eight years of law enforcement experience. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Gadbois is a 12-year law enforcement veteran.Police went to...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
RICHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice

MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.  Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murderAlvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops

On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
NORTHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Conviction Review Unit begins evaluating Myon Burrell case as former prosecutor speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS — When Myon Burrell walked out of the prison in Stillwater as a free man in December 2020, it was not because Burrell was pardoned or exonerated. Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, influenced by a report penned by a group of six attorneys from around the country, decided instead to commute Burrell’s life sentence on the basis he was only 16 years old when he allegedly committed his crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery

The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere

Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center

MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

