pissed off
4d ago
they should've sentenced him to 3yrs slave labor program at the arc on 4th street worse than any probation or jail or prison time you could ever do !!!!!
Reply(3)
4
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Minneapolis police officer, city sued by Amir Locke family
MINNEAPOLIS — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses a Minneapolis police officer and the city that employed him of violating Amir Locke's constitutional rights when he was fatally shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant and asks a federal jury to determine the damages to be awarded.
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
Prosecutors deliver 'gut-wrenching' opening statement in Julissa Thaler murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors and Julissa Thaler's defense team began laying out their cases Friday, framing the arguments jurors will hear in the murder trial of the Spring Park woman accused of killing her own son. Thaler is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 6-year-old Eli Hart multiple times...
19-year-old pleads guilty to killing Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 9, 2022. One of the men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school exactly one year ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder. According to the Hennepin County...
Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer...
BCA: 2 White Bear Lake officers fired back at suspect accused of shooting Officer Ryan Sheak
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who discharged their handguns during a standoff last week in which a White Bear Lake officer was shot.Officer Ryan Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis during the incident, court documents documents say. The BCA says he, along with Sergeant Eric Gadbois, fired back at 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren, who allegedly fired several rounds at the officers during the standoff.Sheak has eight years of law enforcement experience. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Gadbois is a 12-year law enforcement veteran.Police went to...
redlakenationnews.com
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
swnewsmedia.com
Sheriff: Twin Cities teen dies after apparently being shot in Chanhassen; 18-year-old in custody
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murderAlvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.
Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
kymnradio.net
Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops
On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
fox9.com
Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
Conviction Review Unit begins evaluating Myon Burrell case as former prosecutor speaks out
MINNEAPOLIS — When Myon Burrell walked out of the prison in Stillwater as a free man in December 2020, it was not because Burrell was pardoned or exonerated. Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, influenced by a report penned by a group of six attorneys from around the country, decided instead to commute Burrell’s life sentence on the basis he was only 16 years old when he allegedly committed his crime.
Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery
The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
