Honda Says Dealers Are Asking Not To Abandon Sedans

While some automakers have left the sedan segment and have focused on crossovers and SUVs instead, there’s certainly still a demand for the traditional three-box body style in the United States. Honda, for example, isn’t willing to abandon the saloon and actually sees potential for growth. In fact, the company’s dealers asked Honda not to stop making new sedans as there’s still a good demand from customers.
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
