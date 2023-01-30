Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
The 2023 Ford Maverick beat the 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Consumer Reports. The post Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon
The Kia pickup truck was spotted! A Kia badged pickup truck is in the works. See what to expect and when the Kia truck could arrive. The post Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Makes 2 of the Best Compact Pickup Trucks of 2023
The Ford Maverick and Ranger are both great small trucks. U.S. News named both on its list of 'Best Compact Pickup Trucks'. The post Ford Makes 2 of the Best Compact Pickup Trucks of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Ridgeline Beats Toyota Tacoma in 1 Huge Way
With its better driving dynamics, the 2023 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck provides a crucial edge over the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. The post 2023 Honda Ridgeline Beats Toyota Tacoma in 1 Huge Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest Full-size 4-Door Pickup Truck Available in 2023?
Looking for a deal on a four-door pickup truck? Here are the cheapest available in 2023. The post What Is the Cheapest Full-size 4-Door Pickup Truck Available in 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Depreciates Less Than a Toyota Tacoma in 5 Years
Used Toyota Tacomas have amazing resale value. Only one SUV depreciates less than a Tacoma after five years. The post Only 1 SUV Depreciates Less Than a Toyota Tacoma in 5 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Says Dealers Are Asking Not To Abandon Sedans
While some automakers have left the sedan segment and have focused on crossovers and SUVs instead, there’s certainly still a demand for the traditional three-box body style in the United States. Honda, for example, isn’t willing to abandon the saloon and actually sees potential for growth. In fact, the company’s dealers asked Honda not to stop making new sedans as there’s still a good demand from customers.
2 Great 2023 GMC Canyon Alternatives That Aren’t a Chevy Colorado
Find out why it's worth buying one of these rival models as an alternative to the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado. The post 2 Great 2023 GMC Canyon Alternatives That Aren’t a Chevy Colorado appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
The Ford Maverick Is Still Selling Like Hotcakes
Since it came out, the Ford Maverick has been extremely popular. Just how many has the Blue Oval sold? The post The Ford Maverick Is Still Selling Like Hotcakes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Raptor Trim Hopes to Change the Ford Ranger in a Big Way
The Ford Ranger Raptor is making its way to America. How will it change Ford's mid-size truck? The post A New Raptor Trim Hopes to Change the Ford Ranger in a Big Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Hyundai SUVs for 2023: Midsize, Compact, and Crossover
The best Hyundai SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post The Best Hyundai SUVs for 2023: Midsize, Compact, and Crossover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Accord LX vs. 2023 Toyota Camry LE: Base Model Brawl
The 2023 Toyota Camry LE packs a lot into a base model. However, its natural competitor, the 2023 Honda Accord LX, is nothing to dismiss. The post 2023 Honda Accord LX vs. 2023 Toyota Camry LE: Base Model Brawl appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023
Used SUVs are pretty popular. Which ones should you look at if your budget is $15,000? The post 3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
168K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0