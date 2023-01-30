Jake brakes should never be banned , they are a safety device . I would rather hear a jake brake than a truck crashing into something or someone .
This article was not well researched. Jake brakes really are useful in keeping your brakes cool on long down grades. Much like Steve said they absolutely are are a safety device. Once again it seems people do not understand the role these trucks play in everyone’s lives. Everything you touch in your household was delivered by a truck.
I concur with those above. However some drivers going through or where neighborhoods are, in the hours between 10 pm and 6 am should be more considerate. It's not that hard to control your vehicles speed.
