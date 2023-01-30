Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Police search for suspect in string of arsons across Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) are investigating multiple arsons from Thursday and Friday mornings. On Thursday just after 4:30 a.m., police say a fire small was started in the median of Highway 99 near 20th St. Cal Fire responded and put out the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home
CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard killed a man. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says deputies pulled over a person on Ophir Road but...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Closure on Lincoln Blvd. in Oroville for fatal shooting investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 2, 10:35 PM:. Deputies and detectives are still investigating a shooting on Lincoln Blvd. in Oroville. Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed one person was transported to local hospital following the shooting but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. All northbound traffic...
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into building in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif.- An SUV drove into a building in Oroville late Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Robinson Street. The building that was damaged is home to the Oroville Association of Realtors. The SUV came to rest on its side. Acton News Now...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise police arrest man during drug, weapons and stolen property bust
The Paradise Police Department says it recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition, more than 60 firearms and parts, 25 pounds of explosive material and various illegal drugs as a result of an investigation of a theft from a PG&E yard. Paradise Police Department recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition, more...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Oroville man guilty of attempted murder of CHP officer
An Oroville man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a CHP officer following a pursuit in January 2022. An Oroville man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a CHP officer following a pursuit in January 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
One person sent to hospital after car vs. semi rollover crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was sent to the hospital after a car vs. semi crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 99, between Durham-Pentz Road and Highway 149. A Chico CHP officer told Action News Now that the car crashed into a...
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
actionnewsnow.com
Durham man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle vandalisms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 33-year-old man was arrested after more than a dozen people reported their vehicles were vandalized in Butte County last month, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they received about 14 reports of vehicles being vandalized between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31. They...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
krcrtv.com
Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
actionnewsnow.com
Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested
CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Nighttime lane closures planned on I-5 in Red Bluff due to construction
Tehama County Public Works is warning drivers along I-5 in Red Bluff about planned lane closures in February. According to public works, work is planned on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations. A...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
SFist
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
actionnewsnow.com
People are moving out of Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now that the environmental impact at Teichert Ponds is significant. This particular site shows there's a two to three foot trench that's been dug in the earth. There's a lot of toxic materials, hazardous waste and trash left behind....
