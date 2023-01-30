The best Trader Joe’s products, according to customers

Here are the best Trader Joe’s products. | Madison Selcho

Since 2009, Trader Joe’s asks its customers every year to select their favorite products in what is called the “Customer Choice Awards .”

Trader Joe’s asked , “If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?” And 18,000 customers answered.

In the nine categories provided, such as best entree and best snack, customers shared which products are their favorites — and worthy of life on a deserted island.

Here are the results.

No. 1 overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are “ire-zest-tible.” These chips are made from stone-ground masa and dusted with a fiery chili flavor and hint of tangy lime. They are basically the Trader Joe’s version of Takis.

Runners-up: TJ’s Hashbrowns, Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, Chocolate Croissants.

No. 1 beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

Trader Joe’s Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage is seasonal, but it has made a big impact on customers. It’s a reminder to adults of why they loved apple juice as a kid — it has the same crisp flavor and gets elevated with carbonation.

Runners-up: Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal), Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice, Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal), Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer.

No. 1 cheese: Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Trader Joe’s English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions was inspired by English farms. It has every element provided by the best cheeses — it’s creamy, firm and flavorful. The onions give it a salty-sweet flavor that make it perfect for a grilled cheese or melted on a burger.

Runners-up: Syrah Soaked Toscano, Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal), Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre, Brie (various).

No. 1 entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice has an authentic Indian flavor and comes at minimal effort. This frozen dish takes the work out of making dinner — warm it up and you have a flavorful, fresh-tasting dish.

Runners-up: Chicken Tikka Masala, Kung Pao Chicken, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal), BBQ Teriyaki Chicken.

No. 1 HABA/household: Scented Candles

Trader Joe’s Scented Candles might not be the product you associate with the grocer known for its iconic snack selection, but it deserves its moment of glory. The scented candles change with the seasons — for example, in the fall they sell a “Vanilla Pumpkin” scented candle. But no matter the season, Trader Joe’s has a wonderful candle to match.

Runners-up: Daily Facial Sunscreen, Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream, Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner, Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.

No. 1 produce: Bananas

Trader Joe’s bananas have a reputation. They are consistently high quality and come at a reasonable price — just 19 cents each.

Runners-up: Teeny Tiny Avocados, Honeycrisp Apples, Brussels Sprouts, Organic Carrots of Many Colors.

No. 1 snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are clearly a fan favorite. It might be time to head to your local Trader Joe’s and pick up a bag of these delicious chips.

Runners-up: Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, Organic Corn Chip Dippers, World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Crunchy Curls.

No. 1 sweet/dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones live up to their clever name. They are the perfect little frozen treat, and come in a variety of flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Peppermint, Pumpkin Ginger and more.

Runners-up: Danish Kringle (various), Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Lava Cakes, Brookie.

No. 1 vegan/vegetarian: Kale & Cashew Pesto

Trader Joe’s Kale & Cashew Pesto is a wonderful vegan snack. The condiment is made from kale, cashew, basil and lemon juice. It’s the perfect dip, spread or marinade.

Runners-up: Vegetable Fried Rice, Beefless Bulgogi, Palak Paneer, Cauliflower Gnocchi.

The Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame

To make room for new products this year, Trader Joe’s retired a few all-time favorites from the Customer Choice Awards and put them on the Product Hall of Fame .

Here are the products that customers consistently voted for in previous Customer Choice Awards. Each of these products won at least five times in their respective categories.

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken has been recognized as the best overall and best entree. It’s got the perfect sweet and savory flavor, and was given a gold medal this year by Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are an essential Trader Joe’s snack. That is why they have consistently won in the best sweet/dessert category.

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets rose to fame as the best snack on the shelves. They have a little bit of everything: salty, sweet, crunchy and smooth.

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar became the expected winner of best cheese for a number of years, and rightfully so. This cheese has a sharp and tangy flavor and is the perfect addition to any cheesy dish.

Trader Joe’s Soy Chorizo

Trader Joe’s Soy Chorizo is a vegan fan favorite. It’s got the flavor of authentic chorizo, but without the meat. Sub it for any of your typical chorizo dishes.