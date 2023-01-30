Lilian Echanerry said she had been struggling financially for nearly five months when she started having trouble making her rent payments last June. The mother of three had been using a Section 8 rental subsidy since 2020, when she was forced to move from her Newport News, Va., public housing at Ridley Place, a complex with more than 250 units that was torn down this past spring. Until June, the voucher helped cover her costs, but then her rent rose beyond what she could afford. "I'm trying to make it every day with my kids, with keeping my bills — trying to...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO