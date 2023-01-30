ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

$1 million in COVID relief funds available to Brown County nonprofits

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the county's website....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Work begins to link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority's system

DENMARK (WLUK) -- A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority's water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities, including Allouez, Bellevue,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

TitletownTech invests in Tusk Logistics

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- TitletownTech says its latest investment is in a Chicago-based logistics company. Tusk Logistics publicly launched at the supply chain and logistics conference Manifest, and announced its $1.6 million pre-seed funding round, led by Forum Ventures with participation from TitletownTech and Fulfillment IQ. The company plans to focus funds on product development and grow the Tusk team.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox cities army reserve unit prepares for deployment

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup

(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley residents encouraged to ride the bus on Transit Equity Day

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public's right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to give up her...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Nitschke Bridge closing to marine traffic until early March

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay's Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews will be doing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

New exhibit shares stories of those who worked for the railroad

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it's like working for the railroad. "Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community" is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum's own collection. They're paired...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

A tour inside Diamonds & Gold Jewelry Store

Adam from Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue takes us on a tour of the shop. Be sure to stop in for some great Valentine's Day gift ideas including pearls, watches and more. You can find Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Let your imagination take flight in the Neville Public Museum's newest exhibit

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in aviation and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Snow making underway at Winter Park ski hill near Kewaunee

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin includes heading to the hills for a little fun in the snow. "Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we've got some cold, so we've been making snow since the weekend," said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay double homicide suspect waives extradition

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victims identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Lawmakers, students discuss highlights, concerns of free speech survey results

(WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System students statewide have a strong interest in free speech and expression -- that's the finding of a survey released Wednesday in Oshkosh. Lawmakers and professors then discussed what they thought were the highlights and concerning details found in the data. Most UW students are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

One person killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) - One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's dept. news release. "Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

