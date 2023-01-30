Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
$1 million in COVID relief funds available to Brown County nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the county's website....
Fox11online.com
Menominee County, Wisconsin, rises to 'medium' COVID-19 spread, cases trend down
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Northeast Wisconsin county was among nine in the state listed in the "medium" category for COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly update showed Menominee County in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com
Work begins to link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority's system
DENMARK (WLUK) -- A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority's water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities, including Allouez, Bellevue,...
Fox11online.com
TitletownTech invests in Tusk Logistics
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- TitletownTech says its latest investment is in a Chicago-based logistics company. Tusk Logistics publicly launched at the supply chain and logistics conference Manifest, and announced its $1.6 million pre-seed funding round, led by Forum Ventures with participation from TitletownTech and Fulfillment IQ. The company plans to focus funds on product development and grow the Tusk team.
Fox11online.com
Fox cities army reserve unit prepares for deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup
(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley residents encouraged to ride the bus on Transit Equity Day
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public's right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to give up her...
Fox11online.com
Nitschke Bridge closing to marine traffic until early March
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay's Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews will be doing...
Fox11online.com
Less than ideal ice conditions ahead of Lake Winnebago weekend fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice expert...
Fox11online.com
New exhibit shares stories of those who worked for the railroad
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it's like working for the railroad. "Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community" is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum's own collection. They're paired...
Fox11online.com
A tour inside Diamonds & Gold Jewelry Store
Adam from Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue takes us on a tour of the shop. Be sure to stop in for some great Valentine's Day gift ideas including pearls, watches and more. You can find Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
Fox11online.com
Let your imagination take flight in the Neville Public Museum's newest exhibit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in aviation and...
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
Fox11online.com
Snow making underway at Winter Park ski hill near Kewaunee
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin includes heading to the hills for a little fun in the snow. "Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we've got some cold, so we've been making snow since the weekend," said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay double homicide suspect waives extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Fox11online.com
Lawmakers, students discuss highlights, concerns of free speech survey results
(WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System students statewide have a strong interest in free speech and expression -- that's the finding of a survey released Wednesday in Oshkosh. Lawmakers and professors then discussed what they thought were the highlights and concerning details found in the data. Most UW students are...
Fox11online.com
Woman accused of burglarizing De Pere church on Christmas pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of Lourdes...
Fox11online.com
One person killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) - One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's dept. news release. "Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
