Man injured following shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:23 p.m. near the 110 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Police: Virginia man dead after barricade, shootout
Police in Virginia say the injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police were likely the result of police gunfire.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Police: Person wearing clown mask robs Suffolk Happy Shopper at gunpoint
A person wearing a clown mask allegedly robbed a Suffolk Happy Shopper at gunpoint Friday evening, police said.
Hampton abduction case highlights Amber Alert shortcomings
On its face, the Amber Alert program boasts a high success rate, with the DOJ reporting 1,100-plus children recovered through the program, but at least one expert says that statistic is misleading – and Americans should lower their expectations about what the Amber Alert is capable of doing.
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
VBPD: Larceny suspects used lottery tickets as distraction while taking money from victim
Police in Virginia Beach are warning residents of a possible larceny scam after one resident had hundreds of dollars stolen from her.
ShotSpotter technology used in VB to detect gunfire, leads to arrests
The Virginia Beach has been using the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire, and it has led to a total of 37 arrests – seven this year. Police have already received almost 50 alerts of gunfire in 2023.
Search for missing man in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
18-year-old found guilty on lesser charges in 2021 homicide trial in Hampton
Zakwan Tyler, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was originally arrested on murder and gun charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Raegan Chisley.
Former murder defendant relieved while victim’s father disagrees with verdict
The father who has three kids is glad to clear his name. The father who lost his son to gunfire vows to fight on. The last case of four initial co-defendants has ended in acquittal in the death of Chris Cummings.
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
