Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
click orlando
Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
WESH
Community gathers at Orlando candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been marches and calls for justice all across the country sinceTyre Nichols was killed. Those cries could be heard Wednesday in Central Florida in front of the Orlando Police Department. Locals say they're weary, not only after seeing what happened to Tyre Nichols,...
Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday
Orlando police need help finding a missing man.
Janitor accidentally locked in Florida holding cell for 3 days
A 72-year-old janitorial worker was accidentally locked in a Florida holding cell over the weekend.
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
WESH
Plane that crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-In 'stalled out' during takeoff, report says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man and his wife crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-in yesterday in a small plane. They were both taken to the hospital, and thought not life-threatening, they did have injuries. The couple was heading home after visiting Florida. The Piper Malibu crashed into a...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating after finding man in his 20s shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Orange County early Friday morning, deputies said. This happened around 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive in Zellwood. Deputies who responded said when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
WESH
Central Florida home to America’s deadliest beaches, report says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — While Central Florida’s beaches offer beautiful views, they are being called some of the deadliest in the U.S. in a new report. To determine which beach is the most dangerous to visit, a report from TravelLens considered the number of deaths in surf zones and from shark attacks and hurricanes.
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
WESH
Orlando hosting events in celebration of Black History Month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During the month of February, many gather to celebrate Black History Month. The city of Orlando has multiple events lined up this month. Below find a list of upcoming Black History Month events in Orlando:. Black History Month Art Exhibition Opening Reception. What: Artists will...
click orlando
17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
Comments / 0