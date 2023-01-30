ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Community gathers at Orlando candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been marches and calls for justice all across the country sinceTyre Nichols was killed. Those cries could be heard Wednesday in Central Florida in front of the Orlando Police Department. Locals say they're weary, not only after seeing what happened to Tyre Nichols,...
ORLANDO, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida home to America’s deadliest beaches, report says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — While Central Florida’s beaches offer beautiful views, they are being called some of the deadliest in the U.S. in a new report. To determine which beach is the most dangerous to visit, a report from TravelLens considered the number of deaths in surf zones and from shark attacks and hurricanes.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Orlando hosting events in celebration of Black History Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During the month of February, many gather to celebrate Black History Month. The city of Orlando has multiple events lined up this month. Below find a list of upcoming Black History Month events in Orlando:. Black History Month Art Exhibition Opening Reception. What: Artists will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL

