A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture treated the local starling population using DRC – 1339, assisting in reduction of the birds, according to the city of Grand Island. The chemical DRC is bird specific and it is not predicted to harm any...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Students and staff returned to Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron on Thursday. This came after the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol identified the person behind a social media threat, suggesting a possible school shooting. Thayer Central Elementary Principal Eric Hoops said...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
ALDA — A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner. Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby in a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes. A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
HEBRON, Neb. — Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed again Wednesday. The school said Saturday that they received a threat Friday afternoon. The school said the investigation is continuing. On Monday, Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the NSP Tech Crimes Unit is assisting the Thayer County...
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
