Blue Hill, NE

Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Classes resume at Thayer Central after threat from former student

HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Students and staff returned to Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron on Thursday. This came after the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol identified the person behind a social media threat, suggesting a possible school shooting. Thayer Central Elementary Principal Eric Hoops said...
HEBRON, NE
1011now.com

Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
KSNB Local4

Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island teen gets prison for August shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes. A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
NebraskaTV

GIFD says large house fire accidental, total loss

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Thayer Central cancels school for third day following threat

HEBRON, Neb. — Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed again Wednesday. The school said Saturday that they received a threat Friday afternoon. The school said the investigation is continuing. On Monday, Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the NSP Tech Crimes Unit is assisting the Thayer County...
HEBRON, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE

