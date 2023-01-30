Husband reminded his wife to play NC lottery game on her phone. Now, they can retire

Teresa Logan and her husband play the lottery on their phones often.

Recently, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, couple was together when Logan’s husband gave her a reminder: ‘Don’t forget to play your Cash 5, ’ according to a Jan. 30 news release from lottery officials.

So, Logan, 60, bought herself a $1 Quick Pick ticket online. Her numbers matched all five balls in the next drawing, winning her the jackpot, officials said.

“I logged into my account and saw the amount flash on my phone,” Logan told officials. “I told my husband, ‘Honey, we won, we won.’”

After tax withholding, Logan took home $350,160. She said she plans to use her winnings to retire and do some home renovations.

“We’ve just been soaking it all in,” Logan told officials.

Fayetteville is about 140 miles east of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman scratches North Carolina lottery ticket — and then the tequila starts flowing

Powerball winner’s prize was multiplied by 10 in South Carolina. Now he has a new home

Lottery player thought he was dreaming when he scratched his winning NC ticket

Woman woke her husband up when she saw her Virginia lottery prize. ‘Am I crazy?’

Couple waited days before checking Virginia lottery ticket. Then they were ‘floored’