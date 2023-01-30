ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Husband reminded his wife to play NC lottery game on her phone. Now, they can retire

By Moira Ritter
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Teresa Logan and her husband play the lottery on their phones often.

Recently, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, couple was together when Logan’s husband gave her a reminder: ‘Don’t forget to play your Cash 5, ’ according to a Jan. 30 news release from lottery officials.

So, Logan, 60, bought herself a $1 Quick Pick ticket online. Her numbers matched all five balls in the next drawing, winning her the jackpot, officials said.

“I logged into my account and saw the amount flash on my phone,” Logan told officials. “I told my husband, ‘Honey, we won, we won.’”

After tax withholding, Logan took home $350,160. She said she plans to use her winnings to retire and do some home renovations.

“We’ve just been soaking it all in,” Logan told officials.

Fayetteville is about 140 miles east of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman scratches North Carolina lottery ticket — and then the tequila starts flowing

Powerball winner’s prize was multiplied by 10 in South Carolina. Now he has a new home

Lottery player thought he was dreaming when he scratched his winning NC ticket

Woman woke her husband up when she saw her Virginia lottery prize. ‘Am I crazy?’

Couple waited days before checking Virginia lottery ticket. Then they were ‘floored’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

35 years ago: WRAL news anchor had conversation on live TV with man who held newspaper staff hostage

On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them. The men wanted to bring national attention to what they saw as rampant corruption and racism in Robeson County. Long-time WRAL news anchor Charlie Gaddy had a phone conversation with Hatcher on live television.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
DUNN, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
502
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy