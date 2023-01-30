Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Eyewitness News
Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
Eyewitness News
Missing New Haven boy found safe
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe. He was found Wednesday evening. Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family. Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Eyewitness News
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor
WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A Bristol police officer was honored in Washington D.C. as the National Officer of the Month for December. Officer Alec Iurato was honored for his bravery during a deadly ambush that happened at a home in Bristol in Oct. 2022. Police said he was shot in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NBC Connecticut
Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Police
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
Eyewitness News
Simsbury sees rise in mailbox thefts
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - One local town has seen an uptick in thefts from private mailboxes. Simsbury residents say they are seeing more and more of these thefts occur, oftentimes in broad daylight. One Simsbury resident says she was shocked when she caught a theft in progress. “I didn’t understand...
Police: Teen girls charged after Hamden High School fight
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer recovered a stun gun following a fight Tuesday between two girls at Hamden High School, according to police. The officer was made aware at about 11 a.m. that two girls were arguing, according to police. The officer then took the stun gun, which looked like a cell […]
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
Eyewitness News
Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden
Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury
A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
Eyewitness News
A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room. Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M. The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction
On Wednesday February 1, 2023 at approximately 3:30pm, the Fairfield Police Department. received a 911 call from a resident on Collingwood Avenue reporting two young females ran to. his home very upset. They described an encounter with a male operating a vehicle while they. were walking home from the school...
Comments / 0