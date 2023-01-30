Read full article on original website
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Police: Vermont trooper stole $14K Rolex from evidence room
The owner of a jewelry store reportedly said the officer came to the store in uniform asking for an appraisal.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say
"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
Harvard woman Mary Anderson was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend, authorities conclude
Authorities in Vermont have released a final update in the homicide case of 23-year-old Harvard woman Mary Anderson, who was found dead in July 2022 inside her blue Toyota Tacoma truck, which had been sought as part of an investigation into her disappearance, on Elliot Street in Vermont. According to...
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Girl Who White Neighbor Called the Police on for Collecting Flies
The story of a White neighbor who called the police on a Black 9-year-old girl for collecting flies sparked outrage in a local New Jersey community and made national headlines in November of last year, but things have turned around for the young girl after Yale University honored her work in collecting the little lanternflies.
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
NECN
Man Died From COVID-19 After Protocols Ignored on Film Set in Mass., Family's Lawsuit Claims
A family from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit against three production companies on Wednesday, claiming their father died from contracting COVID-19 while on set. According to the lawsuit, Paul Woodward was a van driver for the crew out in Provincetown during the filming of "American Horror Story" in...
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
NECN
NH Police Seek 2nd Suspect After Baby Found Abandoned in Woods During Freezing Temps
A second suspect has been identified after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. George Theberge, 45, is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when...
WMTW
Video: New Hampshire mother has fun while clearing snow in unicorn suit
Clearing the snow from your yard can be a boring task — but one woman had some fun with it. A mother in New Hampshire dressed up in an inflatable unicorn costume to clear the snow out of her yard. Sometimes you just need to add a little bit...
Woman in Meriden charged with carrrying butcher knife
police arrested Caley Haas, 31, on Lewis Avenue. Police determined Haas went to the victim’s residence multiple times demanding property and displaying a large butcher knife.
