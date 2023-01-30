Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Natera (NTRA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 4.71MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $7.66, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.48MM shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.48MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TFX - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TFX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
Whether you're a brand new investor or have seen your fair share of market ups and downs, there's no denying that stock market events of the past months have tested even the most seasoned traders. While it's important to regularly evaluate your portfolio's balance to ensure your investment theses remain intact and the composition of your holdings aligns with your current risk tolerance, a down market doesn't mean you need to avoid investing or rush to sell off your stocks.
Buy This Resurgent Growth Tech Stock Before Earnings for More Upside?
Pinterest ( PINS ) was a pandemic winner alongside other digital ad-focused stocks such as Snap, soaring from $15 to $85 in early 2021. PINS tumbled from its peaks alongside many other growth stocks, while shedding some users gained during the pandemic. But buyers are back as Wall Street dives into growth stocks, with Pinterest up roughly 15% in 2023 heading into its Q4 earnings on February 6.
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
Why Markel Stock Popped on Friday
Markel Corp. (NYSE: MKL) stock ended the trading week in style by closing 2.5% higher in Friday's session. That was in contrast to the bellwether S&P 500 index, which slumped by 1% on the day. One researcher cranked its price target on the stock higher, and investors took the added bullishness to heart.
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
BP (BP) closed at $35.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
