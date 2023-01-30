DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO