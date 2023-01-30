Read full article on original website
On the Frontlines: Meet Champaign Firefighter
Meet a Champaign Firefighter who is going the distance to serve our community in multiple ways. Grace Khachaturian introduces us to Sam Freeland for a glimpse of life on the frontlines.
Blazing Pianos with Champaign Firefighters
The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.
‘It means everything to me’, School surprise leaves nurse in tears
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret. Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she […]
Leadership Tomorrow to equip future leaders in our communities
Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.
All Out Acappella back at Unity High School
Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.
Central Illinois Valentine’s events for galentines, family and more
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Whether you are celebrating with your galentine or your whole family, there are plenty of Central Illinois Valentine’s events to celebrate all the special people in your life. Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip at Prairie City Wine Room. Paxton. Feb. 4: 12:30 –...
U of I Police Training Institute Director set to retire
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — A longtime director is retiring from a career of training the next generation of those who keep you safe. Michael Schlosser, the director of the Police Training Institute at the U of I, is retiring. He’s taught many classes and over 7,000 students over his 25-year career at the institute. He […]
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
Visit Champaign County’s February Fun
Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean things aren’t heating up in the greater Champaign County area. We’ve got the top ways to celebrate all the fun February offers. Restaurant Week:. We’re heading into the final days of the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week....
“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Danville school district’s hunt for a new bus company is still on. Most of the school board and many parents are on the same side of the issue. They’re fed up with transportation problems and said the district needs a new solution. Parents...
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
“It benefits all of us”: Carle Hospital seeking volunteers for live music program
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients. Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
Mac Resetich inks with Illinois on signing day
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mac Resetich officially joined the Illinois football team Wednesday as the team’s lone signee on the opening day of the February period. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety out of Spring Valley Hall High School is the 23rd player in the Class of 2023 for the Illini, joining Malik Elzy and 21 others who […]
Haki N Dem on the CI Stage
Haki N Dem, American R&B &Neo Soul/Funk Band, take the CI Stage. Drake Materre, Sarah Cramer, DJ BJ Clark, Mike Vignola, Patrick Murphy.
Increase in extortion scams on campus: U of I police report
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is warning of a new scam trend on campus after seeing a recent increase in reports: sexual extortion. UIPD officials said these scams generally occur on social media or messaging apps. Scammers will contact a victim and lie about their identity before engaging in a […]
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
