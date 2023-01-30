ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo OK After Health Check, Reward Now $25K

The 2 monkeys found in the closet of an abandoned home seem to be healthy after vanishing from a Dallas Zoo ... now officials are upping the stakes to find the culprit. The Dallas Zoo gave a health update Wednesday on the 2 monkeys ... "Bella and Finn were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night! Our vet and animal care teams have said, beyond losing a bit of weight, they show no signs of injury."
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Stolen Monkeys from Dallas Zoo Found in Closet of Abandoned Home

The two monkeys who went missing this week from the Dallas Zoo have been found ... cops say they were left in the closet of an abandoned home. Law enforcement tells TMZ ... the emperor tamarin monkeys were found Tuesday afternoon at a home in Lancaster, Texas, and the animals have been returned to the zoo.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy