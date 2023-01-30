ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
13News Now

Search for missing man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
WAVY News 10

Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband

The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
