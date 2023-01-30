Read full article on original website
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Man injured following shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:23 p.m. near the 110 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Investigation team to review testimony surrounding Spirit of Norfolk fire
An investigation team will analyze testimony presented over the last few days about the fire aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
Search for missing man in Portsmouth
Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
Hampton abduction case highlights Amber Alert shortcomings
On its face, the Amber Alert program boasts a high success rate, with the DOJ reporting 1,100-plus children recovered through the program, but at least one expert says that statistic is misleading – and Americans should lower their expectations about what the Amber Alert is capable of doing.
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
George Homewood is out as Norfolk's planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was "retiring" at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
VB mass shooting victims' families angry, in need of resources 3.5 years later
It’s been more than three and a half years since a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, but the trauma of that day is still etched in the hearts and minds of the community.
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
Former murder defendant relieved while victim’s father disagrees with verdict
The father who has three kids is glad to clear his name. The father who lost his son to gunfire vows to fight on. The last case of four initial co-defendants has ended in acquittal in the death of Chris Cummings.
'Beach IT' country music festival could come to Virginia Beach in June
A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer.
