Massachusetts State

Massachusetts’ economic success requires prosperity statewide (Editorial)

The Massachusetts economy continues to stack up well in comparison to the rest of the nation, but a new economic study says we shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to MassBenchmarks, the state economy grew at a rate of 3.1% in 2022, slightly better than the national 2.9% rate. MassBenchmarks is an initiative of the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3

Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
Mass. State Lottery winner: Malden $1 million scratch ticket claimed

One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after claiming a $1 million lottery scratch ticket on the last day of Jan. 2023, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased in Malden from the Sunnyhurst Farms store. It was from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ scratch ticket, one of 21 total scratch tickets claimed from that game on Jan. 31.
MALDEN, MA
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
Springfield, MA
