'He's part of the Walmart family': This employee pushes equal amounts of carts and kindness
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — A longtime Walmart employee is making quite the impression on everyone he meets. It's proof a smile can go a long way. If you've ever visited the store in Shelbyville, chances are you've noticed Luke Morris. He walks the parking lot 8 hours a day, 5 days a week collecting Walmart shopping carts.
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
LMPD cancels Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has canceled a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the hospital.
Mask requirement lifted at UofL Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The universal mask requirement at UofL Health will be lifted on Monday. "While masks will no longer be required for team members, patients and visitors after that date, we will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish," Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health, said.
Norton Healthcare expands financial assistance program; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare made a significant step to get care for people with less money by expanding their financial assistance program. According to a news release, the changes are supposed to "increase access to healthcare by alleviating financial stress." Households that make equal to or less that...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
Louisville committee finalizes late-night safety recommendations for businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a community meeting in the Highlands this week, public safety leaders announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area. Last year, Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the creation of the guidelines,...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
President of Baptist Health Louisville retiring, administration searching for replacement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of Baptist Health Louisville is retiring later this year after almost 40 years of service with the system. According to a news release, Larry Gray will continue working his position while a national search takes place to find his replacement. Officials say "internal candidates" will be considered, and that candidate searches usually take between five to seven months.
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Renaissance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she's making a stop right here in Louisville.
Samuel Plato's legacy is still easily seen throughout Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s architecture can be described as eclectic, Victorian and modern depending on what part of town you’re talking about. Samuel Plato is the man to thank for some of that architecture. Architectural historian Steve Wiser said Plato was born in 1882 in Waugh, Alabama...
Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways. The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.
Norton Healthcare reinstates mask requirements starting Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is reinstating its masking requirements for its Louisville-area hospitals on Friday. According to a statement from the hospital, they said the safety of their patients remains their top priority. They say their health care accrediting agency tracked data in Jefferson County and recommended all...
Louisville leaders, Highlands neighbors address public safety in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living in the Highlands shared their public safety concerns with city and state leaders Monday. Since the beginning of the year, there have been two homicides in District 8: one by Wick's on Baxter Avenue and another on Beechwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob...
LMPD arrests man in connection to deadly November stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when we first reported on this in November 2022. Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in November 2022. Louisville Metro Police said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez for stabbing and killing 48-year-old Garcia Gallo. According...
Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
UofL Health joins national campaign to 'Stop the Bleed'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health empowered the community to act by joining a nationwide campaign to "Stop the Bleed" Thursday. "Stop the Bleed" is a campaign that provides bystanders with simple steps anyone can take in an emergency session to stop life-threatening bleeding. CC's Kitchen hosted the event. While...
LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
