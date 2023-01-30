ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
Mask requirement lifted at UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The universal mask requirement at UofL Health will be lifted on Monday. "While masks will no longer be required for team members, patients and visitors after that date, we will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish," Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health, said.
New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
President of Baptist Health Louisville retiring, administration searching for replacement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of Baptist Health Louisville is retiring later this year after almost 40 years of service with the system. According to a news release, Larry Gray will continue working his position while a national search takes place to find his replacement. Officials say "internal candidates" will be considered, and that candidate searches usually take between five to seven months.
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Renaissance World Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she's making a stop right here in Louisville.
Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways. The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.
Norton Healthcare reinstates mask requirements starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is reinstating its masking requirements for its Louisville-area hospitals on Friday. According to a statement from the hospital, they said the safety of their patients remains their top priority. They say their health care accrediting agency tracked data in Jefferson County and recommended all...
LMPD arrests man in connection to deadly November stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when we first reported on this in November 2022. Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in November 2022. Louisville Metro Police said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez for stabbing and killing 48-year-old Garcia Gallo. According...
Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
UofL Health joins national campaign to 'Stop the Bleed'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health empowered the community to act by joining a nationwide campaign to "Stop the Bleed" Thursday. "Stop the Bleed" is a campaign that provides bystanders with simple steps anyone can take in an emergency session to stop life-threatening bleeding. CC's Kitchen hosted the event. While...
LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
