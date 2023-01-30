ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

