Ottawa County deputies searching for suspect following early morning chase
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle circling neighborhoods with its lights off.
Charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya, ex-Grand Rapids police officer to appeal judge’s decision
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Defense attorneys for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya are expected to appeal a judge’s ruling. Following a court hearing where a Kent County judge rejected the defense attorneys’ motion to overturn binding over the...
Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety remains on scene of a house fire in the city's northside neighborhood Friday. The house fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Friday on North Westnedge Avenue and Lulu Street, according to the department. Today: Marshall High School closed after reports of...
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
Condemned Kalamazoo bookstore had electrical hazards, non-working bathroom, report shows
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An inspection that led to a Kalamazoo bookstore being condemned noted multiple issues including fire hazards, electrical hazards and a non-working bathroom, according to a document from the city of Kalamazoo. The Jan. 18 inspection report that MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received through a Freedom of Information Act request,...
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Marshall High School students dismissed early after 'unfounded' shots fired call
Police searched the area and buildings with help from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police but did not find anything.
I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school board member sent to trial
After hearing testimony from the getaway driver and law enforcement, a judge has decided to send the man charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member to trial.
